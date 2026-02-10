Premier Gunite Pools Rebrands Under Premier Outdoor Group Umbrella

New Identity Reflects Expanded Services in Custom Pools, Landscaping, and Outdoor Living Across New England

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Gunite Pools is officially operating under the Premier Outdoor Group umbrella, uniting its custom pool division with its sister brand, Premier Landscape, to offer a fully integrated outdoor living experience. The company’s new website, www.thepremieroutdoorgroup.com , now serves as the central hub for its expanded design-build services.The rebrand reflects Premier Outdoor Group’s evolution into a full-service outdoor living firm specializing in custom gunite pools, landscape design, and complete backyard transformations throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.While the name has evolved, the company’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, proactive communication, and a seamless client experience—known as The Premier Experience—remains unchanged.“Our clients have always trusted us to deliver more than just a pool,” said Gairad DeCastro, founder of Premier Outdoor Group. “This rebrand makes that promise official. By bringing pool construction, landscaping, and outdoor living together under one company, we’re able to deliver a truly all-inclusive experience across New England.”Premier Outdoor Group continues to serve homeowners throughout coastal and inland New England with a focus on:Custom gunite pools and integrated spasComplete landscape design and build servicesPatios, fire features, outdoor kitchens, and luxury outdoor living spacesThe newly launched website showcases the company’s expanded service offerings, regional expertise, and portfolio of high-end residential projects across RI, MA, CT, NH, and ME.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://www.thepremieroutdoorgroup.com About Premier Outdoor GroupPremier Outdoor Group is a full-service design-build firm specializing in custom pools, landscape design, and complete backyard transformations. Serving homeowners throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, the company is known for its in-house craftsmanship, transparent communication, and seamless project execution from design through completion. Premier Outdoor Group delivers luxury outdoor spaces built for lasting value, enjoyment, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.thepremieroutdoorgroup.com

