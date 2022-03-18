Tink & The Frog Opens to Crafters in Downtown Adrian
Our knitters and crocheters have missed having a local yarn shop and a place to get together with their friends for social stitching. We are connecting with instructors to begin offering classes.”ADRIAN, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrian resident Michelle Beechler never imagined she would one day be running her own yarn shop. She simply loved knitting and was looking for a career change. That change led her to first purchasing and then rebranding Ann’s By Design in downtown Adrian.
— Michelle Beechler
Tink & The Frog formally opened its doors on March 1 at a new location at 117 North Main Street. Beechler purchased Ann’s By Design from Adrian resident Ann Hughes who passed away last September. With a new owner and a new location, Beechler decided to rebrand the business, maintaining many of the concepts that had made it so successful under Hughes’s ownership while still adding her own flair.
Tink & The Frog offers a full range of knit and crochet supplies, classes, and events while promoting the benefits and enjoyment of crafting. Beechler’s vision is to create a community of friends and fellow artists and to encourage them to find joy in crafting. She has brought in yarn for every project, from hand-dyed merino/cashmere yarns to hard-wearing acrylic/wool blends. She offers wool top, craft kits and gifts, most from small women-owned businesses. She provides space for in-person social groups and crafting classes while creating new community-building activities at the store.
Beechler hopes the timing of the store’s rebranding is ideal with the latest COVID wave subsiding.
“This spring will be an exciting time for the shop,” Beechler said. “Our knitters and crocheters have missed having a local yarn shop and a place to get together with their friends for social stitching. We are connecting with instructors to begin offering classes. We will soon be adding online shopping on our website, including ready-to-go kits.”
The path to entrepreneurship was a rapid one for the Adrian resident. Beechler first discovered the love of knitting in 2017 when a friend taught her at the famous Miller’s Pub in Chicago. She was hooked immediately and found that depending on the project, it could be fun, challenging or a meditative activity. Beechler eventually left her full-time job as a tenured professor of psychology at Adrian College to open her store with the help and support of small business organizations such as Lenawee Now, the Michigan Small Business Development Center and The Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.
Beechler’s sister, Veronica Bark, a digital marketing and branding expert, is supporting Beechler with strategic business support. Her instructors and volunteer support staff at the shop includes Jan Parson, an expert knitter - and Melissa Willnow, who worked with Hughes for many years and now creates her own crochet patterns.
“It has been incredible to have the support of my family and friends as I’ve moved on to this next exciting chapter,” Beechler said. “We all need to find ways to enjoy the company of others doing something we love. Knit, crochet and other crafts are fun and therapeutic for me, and I believe they will be for others as well.”
Tink & The Frog is located near the intersection of Main Street and Maumee in the historic downtown district. It is open Tuesday – Saturday with classes starting in the spring.
Learn more at www.tinkandfrogyarnshop.com.
