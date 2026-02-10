MRE Capital Partners with Total Fire Protection

The partnership sets the stage to build a differentiated fire and life safety service platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRE Capital , a family office focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses to build scalable, market-leading companies, today announced the investment in Total Fire Protection Group (“TFP”), a full-service provider of fire and life safety system design, engineering, installation, and inspection services. The transaction marks MRE’s newest platform company and establishes a foundation for building a scaled, market-leading fire and life safety services platform over the long-term.Founded in 1991 by Harry Goossens and later joined by his sons Ryan and Jon, TFP is a family-owned and operated business with more than three decades of experience serving commercial and industrial customers, delivering end-to-end fire and life safety solutions. Headquartered in the Midwest, TFP operates across Michigan, Florida, Colorado, and Montana.“Ryan and Jon have done an incredible job building a strong growth culture focused on developing great people and doing great work for customers,” said David Williams, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MRE Capital. “We are proud to welcome TFP to the MRE family of companies, and we’re excited to partner with Ryan, Jon, and the broader team to continue to build a great company. We see a real opportunity to stand out as a differentiated platform for customers, employees, and additional fire and life safety companies in an industry undergoing transformation and rapid consolidation.”Ryan Goossens and Jon Goossens continue to lead the company day-to-day and remain material owners of the business, partnering with MRE to focus on scaling the platform thoughtfully over the next decade and beyond.“We’ve built TFP by investing in our team, maintaining high standards, and taking pride in the work we do for our customers,” said Ryan Goossens, President of Total Fire Protection. “MRE shares those values and brings the operating experience and long-term mindset to help us continue to grow the business while staying true to who we are. We’re excited to partner with MRE to build the next chapter of TFP together.”Building on TFP’s established footprint and strong culture, the partnership represents a compelling opportunity to expand the platform through continued investment in talent, operational infrastructure, and selective geographic and service-line expansion—positioning the platform for sustainable long-term growth.About MRE CapitalMRE Capital was formed as the family office of David Williams focused on private company investing and development. With a long-term investment horizon and a hands-on approach, MRE Capital focuses on creating value through operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information, visit mre-capital.com About Total Fire ProtectionFounded in 1991, Total Fire Protection is a founder-led fire protection and life safety company with more than 35 years of experience. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company operates multiple locations across Michigan, Colorado, Florida, and Montana, providing design, installation, inspection, and maintenance of fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems. Total Fire Protection is committed to protecting lives and property through reliable, code-compliant fire safety solutions.For more information, visit www.totalfire.biz or call (800) 513-7804.

