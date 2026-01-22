Curated Events, a Portfolio Company of MRE Capital, Expands Service Offering with Acquisition of See-Hear Productions

The acquisition broadens Curated Events’ in-house production capabilities and supports continued platform expansion at scale.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRE Capital announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Curated Events , a luxury tent, event rental and decor company, has completed its acquisition of See-Hear Productions, a nationwide scenic production and custom fabrication company. The acquisition significantly expands Curated Events’ in-house capabilities across custom scenic design, premium draping, audio-visual production, lighting, and fabrication—further strengthening its national reach and differentiated service offering.“This acquisition reflects our conviction in Curated Events as a category-defining platform with the ability to scale and lead its industry,” said David Williams, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MRE Capital. “See-Hear Productions adds highly complementary technical and production capabilities that strengthen Curated Events’ competitive position and enhance its ability to execute complex luxury events at a national level. Bringing these teams together grows Curated Events’ operating capabilities, expands what the platform can deliver for clients, and reflects our shared commitment to building the business thoughtfully, without compromising its culture or standards. We believe this combination creates a durable, differentiated luxury platform positioned for sustained growth and long-term value creation.”The addition of See-Hear Productions represents a critical step in Curated Events’ evolution toward becoming the first and only full-service luxury events platform operating at national scale. By embedding See-Hear Production’s engineering-led scenic and technical expertise within Curated Events’ established portfolio of brands—including Skyline Tent Company and Curated Linen Collection—the combined platform plans to deliver a seamless end-to-end production experience for designers, planners, venues, partners, and private clients.“See-Hear Productions is a powerhouse team with a rare combination of technical rigor and creative execution,” said Al Dyess, CEO of Curated Events. “This expansion raises our level of production while preserving the consistency and care our clients and partners rely on, reinforcing our long-term vision for how Curated Events continues to elevate and serve. Curated Events and See-Hear-Productions have a long history of jointly supporting the visions of our valued clients and look forward to an enhanced experience and collaboration.”Leadership and day-to-day operations at See-Hear Productions will continue under Patrick Theriot, Founder and President, alongside Tony Corley, General Manager, and Chase Kesner, Director of Design, ensuring continuity for employees, partners, and clients.“Our focus has always been to help planners and designers seamlessly unite event technology with aesthetics to deliver unique and exceptional guest experiences” said Theriot. “Joining the Curated Events brand allows us to do that work at an even higher level and bring our craft to more clients, without either company compromising who we are.”Since partnering with MRE Capital in 2023, Curated Events has undergone a period of significant transformation through both organic and inorganic growth, expanding its geographic footprint and evolving into an industry-leading provider of premium event services with an unparalleled level of selection and service for its clients.See-Hear Productions represents Curated Events’ second acquisition under MRE Capital’s partnership. Curated Events continues to expand its service offerings through highly complementary capabilities, deepening its ability to deliver consistent, design-driven, high-touch event experiences while strengthening long-standing relationships with best-in-class partners and suppliers. Curated Events will now operate out of eight strategic locations across the U.S.Read Curated Events’ announcement here About MRE CapitalMRE Capital is the family office of David Williams focused on private company investing and development. With a long-term investment horizon and a hands-on approach, MRE Capital focuses on creating value through operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information, visit mre-capital.com About Curated EventsCurated Events (CE, Curated) is a luxury tent, event rental and decor company, founded in 1952 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Known for its thoughtful design, operational excellence, and elevated service, Curated Events produces highly customized environments for social, corporate, and experiential events. With regional teams across the Eastern United States and a growing national presence, Curated Events supports a wide range of special occasions with premium rental offerings and curated experiences.About See-Hear ProductionsSee-Hear Productions (SHP, See-Hear Pro), founded in 2002 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, is a scenic production company with a nationwide footprint. Specializing in custom fabrication, draping, and audio/visual services, See-Hear Productions is renowned for its engineering-driven approach and immersive environments. With a team of 62 employees, See-Hear Productions brings to life some of the most complex and high-profile events in the industry.

