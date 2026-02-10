OmniMD Introduces Free Billing Audit Program to Help U.S. Practices Identify and Reduce Claim Denials

OmniMD introduces a no-cost billing audit program to help U.S. practices uncover denial root causes and improve revenue workflow efficiency.

The goal is not to sell software, but to help practices clearly understand where their billing workflows break down and why claims are denied.” — Divan Dave, CEO, OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.-based healthcare information technology and services provider, today announced the launch of a Free Medical Billing Audit Program designed to help physician practices and outpatient clinics identify structural causes of claim denials and revenue leakage within their existing billing workflows.

The initiative is focused on supporting practices that are navigating increasing administrative complexity across eligibility verification, clinical documentation, coding accuracy, and payer-specific submission requirements. Rather than offering generalized benchmarks or automated summaries, the OmniMD audit is structured to provide practice-specific insights grounded in real claim workflows, documentation patterns, and denial trends.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞

Claim denials remain a material operational burden for U.S. healthcare practices, often stemming from fragmented documentation, inconsistent coding practices, delayed charge capture, and misalignment between clinical and billing teams. While many practices invest in electronic health records (EHRs) or clearinghouse tools, these systems alone do not always surface the root causes behind denials or delayed reimbursements.

OmniMD’s Free Billing Audit Program is designed to examine these gaps without disrupting daily operations. The audit reviews a defined sample of historical claims, documentation workflows, and billing processes to identify:

Recurring denial patterns by payer and service type

● Documentation gaps affecting medical necessity or coding validation

● Workflow breakdowns between front desk, clinical staff, and billing teams

● Opportunities to improve first-pass claim acceptance through process alignment



The findings are delivered in a structured summary that prioritizes operational clarity over volume, allowing practices to make informed decisions about corrective actions.

𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞-𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡

Unlike marketing-driven assessments, the OmniMD audit does not rely on assumed savings projections or standardized performance scores. Instead, it emphasizes transparency, traceability, and relevance to the individual practice’s operating environment.

The program reflects OmniMD’s broader experience supporting U.S. healthcare organizations across EHR systems, revenue cycle management (RCM), interoperability frameworks, and clinical documentation workflows. Insights from the audit are informed by real-world exposure to payer rules, specialty-specific billing requirements, and compliance-driven documentation standards.

𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃’𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐈-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In parallel with the Free Billing Audit Program, OmniMD continues to expand its AI-enabled healthcare operations platform designed to reduce administrative burden across the care continuum. The company’s AI-driven solutions support areas such as clinical documentation automation, eligibility verification, front desk workflows, and revenue cycle optimization.

These tools are built to integrate with existing EHR and practice management systems, enabling practices to improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and gain earlier visibility into operational risks without replacing their current technology stack. OmniMD’s approach emphasizes assistive automation-using AI to support staff decision-making rather than replace clinical or billing judgment.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠

The Free Billing Audit Program is intended for independent practices, specialty clinics, and group practices seeking clearer insight into why claims are denied or delayed, and where operational adjustments may have the greatest impact.

Participation does not require changing billing vendors, EHR systems, or entering long-term commitments. Practices retain full control over whether and how they act on the findings.

𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

The Free Billing Audit Program is currently available to U.S.-based healthcare practices on a limited basis.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃

OmniMD provides healthcare IT and services solutions for U.S. medical practices, including electronic health records, revenue cycle management, interoperability support, and practice operations technology. The company works with practices across multiple specialties to support compliant, efficient, and connected healthcare delivery.

