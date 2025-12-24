OmniMD Achieves HTI-1 Certification Alignment, Advancing Interoperability and Data Access in U.S. Healthcare

OmniMD aligns its EHR with ONC’s HTI-1 final rule, supporting USCDI v3, FHIR-based APIs, and standards-driven health data access.

Interoperability depends on consistent adoption of nationally recognized standards rather than proprietary workarounds” — Divan Dave, CEO, OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a U.S.-based healthcare information technology company with more than two decades of experience supporting clinical and administrative healthcare systems, announced that its OmniMD EHR platform has been upgraded in alignment with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Certification Program Updates, Algorithm Transparency, and Information Sharing (HTI-1) final rule.

The HTI-1 final rule expands the ONC Health IT Certification Program to strengthen interoperability, patient and provider access to electronic health information, standards-based application programming interfaces (APIs), and transparency requirements. OmniMD’s EHR updates align with these certification criteria, including support for United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) Version 3 and FHIR-based API access as defined by the program.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

By aligning with USCDI v3, OmniMD EHR supports a broader and more structured set of clinical, administrative, and patient-focused data classes intended to improve consistency and usability of electronic health information across certified systems. The platform also supports FHIR-based APIs designed to enable secure, standards-conformant data access for patients, clinicians, and authorized third-party applications, in accordance with ONC certification requirements.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The HTI-1 rule introduces new expectations around algorithm transparency, system disclosures, and information-sharing practices within certified health IT. OmniMD’s certification-aligned enhancements support these requirements by reinforcing clear data access pathways and standards-conformant exchange without introducing technical barriers to interoperability.

“The HTI-1 framework emphasizes that certified health IT must make data access predictable and verifiable,” said Kamal Sharma, CTO, OmniMD. “Our EHR updates were developed to align with these expectations while maintaining operational continuity for healthcare organizations.”

The platform is designed to support information sharing consistent with ONC information-blocking regulations, enabling authorized access to electronic health information while adhering to applicable privacy and security requirements.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃’𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐓 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨

For more than 20 years, OmniMD has supported U.S. healthcare organizations across electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), interoperability services, and clinical workflow systems. Alongside its EHR modernization, OmniMD continues to develop AI-enabled solutions, including AI Clinician tools, AI-assisted RCM workflows, AI Front Desk capabilities, and AI Medical Scribe technologies.

These solutions are designed to operate within certified health IT environments and established clinical workflows, with an emphasis on structured data handling, workflow support, and regulatory alignment rather than autonomous clinical decision-making.

“Certification alignment provides the foundation on which advanced clinical and administrative technologies can responsibly operate,” said Dr. Giriraj Tosh Purohit, Product Manager, OmniMD. “Our approach is to ensure that AI-enabled capabilities function within certified systems and established regulatory frameworks.”

𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

The HTI-1 final rule reflects an evolving federal approach to health IT governance, emphasizing continuous alignment with interoperability standards, transparency requirements, and data access expectations. OmniMD views certification alignment as an ongoing process that must evolve alongside national policy, standards development, and clinical practice.

“Health IT certification is not a one-time milestone,” added Dave. “It is a continuous responsibility that requires sustained attention to policy changes, standards updates, and real-world clinical use.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃

OmniMD is a U.S.-based healthcare information technology company providing EHR, revenue cycle management, interoperability, and clinical workflow solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. For more than two decades, OmniMD has supported providers and health systems with technology designed to align with federal certification requirements, interoperability standards, and operational healthcare needs.

