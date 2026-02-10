EiQ Launches Next-Gen API: Delivering Real‑Time Supply Chain Risk Intelligence Directly Into Core Business Systems

EiQ’s next-gen API centralises siloed supply chain risk data for smarter, faster sourcing, helping businesses save time and drive business transformation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EiQ , a leading supply chain risk management solution, today announced the launch of its new Application Programming Interface (API) that delivers enterprise‑grade supply chain risk data directly into business management systems. Built for global brands and retailers, the API provides granular, timely and actionable insights into human rights and environmental risks across sourcing geographies, products and suppliers, enabling faster, more confident decisions and reducing time spent on manual risk management workflows.“Many brands and retailers face challenges navigating overloaded and fragmented supply chain risk data ecosystems. This complexity often leads to decision paralysis, lack of confidence and inefficient risk management approaches,” said Charles Chamblas, Chief Operating Officer, EiQ. “Our API addresses these challenges by combining proprietary risk scores and indices with direct integration to clients’ existing platforms. This enables informed sourcing, risk prioritisation and supply chain diversification decisions that enhance operational resilience and ethical compliance.”Many organisations rely on multiple, disconnected data sources (spreadsheets, third‑party feeds and manual reports) which create blind spots and slows decision‑making. The EiQ API removes that friction by delivering standardised risk data into enterprise resource planning (ERP)s, Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) and procurement platforms in real-time. That means fewer manual steps, faster triage and clearer prioritisation.With EiQ’s API, businesses gain comprehensive risk insights for sourcing geographies, products and services and suppliers around the globe. EiQ's industry-leading proprietary risk dataset is built on millions of audit data points and trusted global sources, empowering businesses to bypass the complexity of disparate data sources and gain clear, concise and practical risk insights instantly.Built on an industry-leading datasetEiQ sets itself apart through the depth and breadth of its dataset. Unlike solutions that rely on web‑scraping or self‑reported assessments, EiQ’s risk intelligence is built from verified, on‑the‑ground data collected directly from more than 30,000 onsite audits per annum. This scope and reliability underpin proprietary risk indices across countries, provinces, product types, categories and suppliers. These insights are already driving procurement decisions for leading global corporations in apparel, food and beverage, and more.EiQ has designed its API to allow any enterprise to subscribe to these datasets directly within their management systems and workflows. The result is a seamless way to source with EiQ data, invest with EiQ data, and sustain with EiQ data, ensuring decisions are grounded in trusted supply chain risk intelligence.The API supports specific, actionable tasks for procurement, portfolio, and sourcing managers, such as:- Quickly evaluating supplier and region risk profiles to align sourcing with corporate risk policies- Making data-driven decisions to expand into new markets or rationalise sourcing- Proactively identifying and mitigating risks to reduce supply disruptionsThe EiQ API is available now. Onboarding support, technical documentation and sample connectors are available to accelerate integration. Early adopters benefit from guided setup and priority support.About EiQEiQ helps global brands and retailers transform responsible sourcing and facilitate sustainable trade. Our supply chain intelligence platform centralises fragmented risk information and delivers granular, real‑time insights so teams can manage human rights and environmental risk with clarity and speed. EiQ uncovers blind spots, reduces manual effort and accelerates decision‑making, enabling procurement and sustainability teams to prioritise risk, scale automation and achieve total supply chain confidence.EiQ’s datasets and tools combine robust audit data derived from tens of thousands of annual onsite audits, public sources and proprietary analytics to deliver practical insights for responsible sourcing and sustainability leaders.To learn more about EiQ’s API offering, visit eiq.com or contact the team at eiq@lrqa.com.

