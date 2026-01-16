EiQ launches CAP management solution to digitise compliance workflows and accelerate risk resolution

EiQ's CAP management solution helps businesses save time and optimise risk management workflows, helping deliver real-time supply chain visibility.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EiQ announced the launch of its Corrective Action Plan (CAP) management solution, a purpose‑built tool that digitalises CAP workflows, centralises remediation activity and delivers real‑time supplier visibility. The new offering, available through the EiQ supply chain risk management platform , replaces fragmented, manual processes with an intelligent ecosystem that saves time, reduces risk exposure and strengthens compliance across global supply chains.“Organisations are drowning in fragmented CAP processes that slow remediation and obscure risk,” said Kevin Franklin, CEO of EiQ. “EiQ CAP management transforms corrective action from a manual chore into a strategic capability by digitising workflows, improving supplier engagement and turning compliance activity into measurable assurance.”CAP empowers responsible sourcing teams to facilitate the full assessment cycle, monitor supply chain performance and drive supplier improvement, saving time from juggling multiple systems.EiQ's CAP management will support risk management through aligning corrective actions with individual audit findings and consolidates tracking, evidence collection and deadlines in one platform, as well as real-time supplier collaboration, allowing suppliers to submit updates and evidence as they remediate issues, eliminating email chains and spreadsheet chasing.EiQ's CAP enables a risk‑driven approach through proprietary risk insights that help teams prioritise CAPs by severity and supplier history, focusing resources where they matter most. EiQ's modular architecture also enables plug‑and‑play connections with existing systems and dashboards for seamless adoption. Businesses will also have access to actionable benchmarking and cost insight, as EiQ aggregated CAP data supports internal reporting, external compliance needs and remediation cost visibility.EiQ CAP management is designed for sustainability, sourcing and compliance teams that must demonstrate due diligence, meet regulatory requirements and drive supplier improvement at scale. By automating issue tracking and providing traceable evidence of remediation, EiQ helps brands and retailers reduce operational overhead while improving transparency for stakeholders and auditors.EiQ CAP management is available now directly through the EiQ platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit EiQ’s website or contact EiQ at eiq@lrqa.com.About EiQEiQ is a supply chain intelligence solution that helps businesses achieve total supply chain confidence through AI, proprietary data, and analytics. EiQ enables end‑to‑end due diligence, real‑time monitoring, and data‑driven decision making to manage sustainability risks and drive impact.

