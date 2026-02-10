Hiland Brings Back Fresh Lactose-Free Milk

Hiland’s Lactose-Free Milk is now available in select markets in gallon sizes, including Whole Milk and 2% Reduced Fat Milk. For consumers who love milk but don’t love how it makes them feel, Hiland Dairy is bringing back its fresh Lactose-Free Milk.

A fresh, real milk option for lactose-sensitive consumers, now available in gallons

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For consumers who love milk but don’t love how it makes them feel, Hiland Dairy is bringing back its fresh Lactose-Free Milk. Hiland’s Lactose-Free Milk is now available in select markets in gallon sizes, including Whole Milk and 2% Reduced Fat Milk.”“For many consumers, walking away from milk felt more like a breakup than a preference,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy. “Hiland’s fresh Lactose Free Milk offers a way back – real, fresh milk without the lactose, so anyone can enjoy it again comfortably and confidently.”This fresh lactose-free milk expands Hiland’s lactose-free lineup and offers consumers a locally made, delicious option that fits naturally into everyday routines. From pouring a cold glass with dinner, stirring into coffee, mixing into smoothies, or cooking your favorite recipes, Hiland’s fresh Lactose-Free Milk is created to fit into daily life, making it easier for more people to love milk again.Hiland’s fresh Lactose-Free Milk provides the nutritional benefits of traditional milk, including 13 essential nutrients, with lactose removed through the addition of the lactase enzyme, which helps break down lactose for easier digestion.Consumers can visit HilandDairy.com to find recipes, access coupons, and write their own love letter to milk for a chance to win.About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers. For more information visit HilandDairy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.