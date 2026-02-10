Submit Release
AHA provides recommendations to CMS on Increasing Organ Transplant Access Model

The AHA commented Feb. 9 on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ proposed rule that would make changes to the Increasing Organ Transplant Access Model beginning July 1. The AHA expressed concerns about the model and provided recommendations to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation on potential improvements. The AHA suggested that the model should be voluntary, the low-volume threshold should be raised, the proposed risk adjustment methodology must be sufficient and certain transparency proposals should not be finalized, among other recommendations. 

