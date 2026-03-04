FBI reminds of potentially malicious activity by Iranian cyber actors

The FBI is reminding critical infrastructure organizations to implement mitigations from a June 2025 fact sheet on potential actions by Iranian-affiliated cyber actors who may target U.S. devices and networks due to geopolitical tensions. The fact sheet explains how cyber actors often exploit targets with unpatched or outdated software with known common vulnerabilities or passwords.

“In the context of the ongoing conflict with Iran, it is particularly important to ensure that we are implementing cybersecurity measures to defend against the known tactics used by Iranian state-sponsored hackers or pro-Iranian hackers acting independently,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Besides seeking to exploit common vulnerabilities and default passwords, they also target internet-connected operational technology and industrial control systems. These systems may be present in hospitals in the form of HVAC, water, life-safety and building automation systems. It is recommended that cyber teams closely coordinate with facilities and building engineers to identify internet-facing OT and ICS systems, assess the need for internet connectivity and ensure they are patched and secure.”



