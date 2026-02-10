Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,873 in the last 365 days.

AHA, FBI release resource on behavioral threat assessment and management

The AHA Feb. 9 released a series of behavioral threat assessment and management resources developed in partnership with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit-1. 

The report’s leadership guide provides practical, evidence-based and informed strategies to strengthen threat management protocols; guidance on involving local and national law enforcement in enacting BTAM efforts; and education for health care team members on successful BTAM. The guide includes case studies from AHA members Scripps Health, Ascension, Duke Raleigh Hospital and the University of Virginia Medical Center about how they have created and maintained BTAM teams, established partnerships with law enforcement and other community partners, and educated the workforce on identifying targeted violence threats. 

The resource compendium, intended for health care security professionals who want a deeper understanding of how hospitals and health systems are using BTAM to prevent targeted violence, includes in-depth analysis and detail to support the leadership guide resources, with content from researchers, security professionals and FBI agents. 

The resources are part of AHA’s Hospitals Against Violence initiative, which supports AHA members in addressing all types of workplace violence and community violence in their organizations and communities. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA, FBI release resource on behavioral threat assessment and management

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.