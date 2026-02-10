Student and Early Careers Network launch event

Our brand new Student and Early Careers Network is starting up in February 2026 with a choice of two dates and times to fit around your commitments.

Join us during Heart Unions Week for the launch of our Student and Early Careers Network.

Whether you’re studying or just starting your career, you're welcome to come along. We’ll be sharing experiences, tips and lots more.

We want the Network to be shaped by our members - and we simply can’t do that without you. To help us meet your needs, please complete this very short survey.

A Zoom link will be sent to registrants in advance of the session. We'll be in touch again soon!