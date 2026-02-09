Ofcom approval of STV cuts would set dangerous precedent

The regulator Ofcom made a “fundamental mistake” in provisionally accepting STV’s plans to cut programming and taking arguments made by the company at face value, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said.

The broadcaster currently provides two news services - one for the central belt and the other for the north and north-east of the country - but has requested a licence change to produce a single news programme for both regions, anchored from Glasgow. This would spell the end of the very successful north edition of the News at 6.

The NUJ has responded to Ofcom’s consultation, urging the regulator to reject the plans and expressed complete “dismay” at its assessment that the proposed changes “will ensure audiences continue to be served with high-quality, regional news provision on a sustainable basis for STV.”

The NUJ said that if the changes are allowed, they will cause “long-term damage to journalism across Scotland, and the ability of local journalism to inform voters and local communities.”

STV has framed the proposed changes as necessary and urgent due to changes in how audiences consume news, but the NUJ has argued that while there has undoubtedly been a shift in the media landscape, this is not the true reason for the requests put to Ofcom. The union added that Ofcom “has made a fundamental mistake” in its framing of this consultation by taking STV’s argument at face value.

The NUJ response said: “There is no doubt that by May 2025 STV had strong confidence in its ability to meet and fund its licence obligations with regard to STV News under the existing model, even though it was fully aware of the changing trends in news consumption.

“If it had doubts at that point, it would not have made the investment in upgrading the news studios, particularly in Aberdeen. It could also have begun talks to request a change in its news provision from Ofcom at any point in that period. It did not.”

In the next two months, STV’s confidence in its financial position changed due to two linked events: a warning of lower-than-expected profits in July 2025, and a subsequent and immediate collapse of the share price. Within two months, the value of the company almost halved, with most of that collapse happening in a single day.

The NUJ said STV did not anticipate the severe fall in the share price, and that consequently the company immediately began planning cuts across the business, including to STV News.

The union warned that if the changes are approved, there is no realistic expectation that STV would return to Ofcom in profitable years and ask to restore or increase its news output. Rather, those increased profits will be returned to shareholder dividends and executive bonuses.

This will create a precedent for other channel 3 licence holders to reduce their public service broadcasting obligations, diminishing the news output produced across the nations and regions, the union said.

As Ofcom considers approving the proposals for STV to cut vital programming, viewers, the Scottish government, leaders from the main parties in Scotland, the unions and STV’s own journalists, have all publicly opposed the changes.

On 7 January, dozens of NUJ members at STV went on strike over the plans, braving the cold and snow to picket outside the Glasgow and Aberdeen STV headquarters, attracting massive support. NUJ members at STV cover the entire range of the newsroom, and it’s their work, talents, and skills that have made STV News the success that it is. As demonstrated on the day of the strike, STV News cannot be produced on a daily basis without them.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“We call on Ofcom to change course and reject STV’s request to cut the north edition of the News at 6, which provides viewers with reliable, trusted, quality news coverage that is rooted in their communities. The proposed changes, though watered down, do not come close to making up for what viewers are set to lose. “Ofcom must protect the interests of audiences across Scotland, who overwhelmingly disapprove of the cuts, and it must consider the knock-on effects of its decision. The regulator needs to think again and avoid triggering a race to the bottom in which more public service broadcasters begin looking at reducing their commitments.”

Read the full consultation response.

Return to listing