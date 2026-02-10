FACE Amusement Group Wins 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award

This award is a powerful affirmation of our people-first philosophy.” — Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group has just won the IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Awards for the Best Talent Acquisition Program. This award celebrates FACE Amusement Group’s exceptional submission, Human Resources Excellence Award – Best Talent Acquisition.“This award is a powerful affirmation of our people-first philosophy,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “We’ve been intentional about creating recruiting strategies that go beyond filling positions as we focus on building long-term career paths, investing in leadership development and fostering a culture where our team members can thrive. To be recognized by IAAPA on a global stage is an incredible honor.”The IAAPA Brass Ring Award comes from a nostalgic tradition at early amusement parks, where carousel riders would reach for a brass ring symbolizing luck and accomplishment. IAAPA honors that legacy by mirroring the same concept into an award that celebrates excellence in the attractions industry.The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards symbolize innovation, originality, and impact in the global attractions industry. From exhilarating entertainment and standout marketing campaigns to delicious food offerings and impactful human resources programs, these awards honor the companies raising the bar across the industry.FACE Amusement Group’s award-winning submission for the Best Talent Acquisition Program reflects the company’s commitment to going beyond simply posting open positions. The organization focused on building a meaningful, people-first strategy centered on developing employees from the ground up. This approach emphasizes a workplace culture that is welcoming, engaging and growth-focused, while providing team members with the training, knowledge and support needed to succeed. From creating distinctive job postings that reflect the company’s culture to delivering structured onboarding, hands-on training and ongoing professional development, FACE has invested in building career pathways that allow employees to advance within the company and carry valuable skills throughout their careers.FACE Amusement Group is honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the team’s dedication, innovation and long-term commitment to excellence in talent acquisition within the attractions industry. Being acknowledged by IAAPA, an organization representing the highest standards across the global attractions community, is a meaningful milestone for the company. The recognition validates the significant time, energy and passion invested in developing a strong recruitment and employee development program, and the team is proud to be celebrated alongside other outstanding organizations around the world.Any media inquiries or more information about this year’s winners, please contact PressOffice@IAAPA.org.###About FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge and Downtown Flavortown Myrtle Beach that is opening in summer of 2026. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com.About IAAPAIAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and promotes the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents over 9,000 leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.IAAPA’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong SAR, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico.Visit IAAPA.org or follow us on social media @IAAPAHQ | #IAAPAIAAPA Global CommunicationsPressOffice@IAAPA.orgFACE Amusement Media Contacts:Kim Dettwiller Burton, kim@teamstrategies.netAndrew Bledsoe, andrewb@faceamusement.com

