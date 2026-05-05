NASHVILLE BALLET UNVEILS DYNAMIC 2026-27 SEASON WHERE ROMANCE, ARTISTRY AND INNOVATION TAKE CENTER STAGE

Photo Credit: MA2LA Paul Vasterling's Cinderella | Photo Credit: MA2LA Paul Vasterling's Nashville's Nutcracker | Photo Credit: MA2LA Maria A. Konrad's Día de los Muertos | Photo Credit: Chad Driver / Editing by: MA2LA

From Timeless Classics Like Giselle, Cinderella and Nashville’s Nutcracker to Daring New Works, World Premieres - the Season is Designed to Inspire and Surprise

This season honors the classical foundation of the art form while making space for new voices, bold creation, and the kind of momentum that helps define a company’s future.” — Nick MullikinNashville Ballet’s Artistic Director & CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Ballet unveiled its 2026–27 season, Movement Taking Form , an expansive lineup of captivating performances that highlights the company’s evolution through classical favorites, contemporary premieres and bold storytelling, led by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin.﻿Marking a defining chapter for the company, the season brings this vision to life through the following productions - Live in Studio A, Giselle, Día de los Muertos, Nashville’s Nutcracker, Cinderella and Attitude, all dynamic collections of work where discipline becomes artistry and ideas ignite into movement.﻿“This season begins with a sense of possibility,” said Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director & CEO. “Movement Taking Form reflects where Nashville Ballet is as a company and where we are going. It is about the point when ideas stop living only in conversation and begin to take shape on stage through discipline, artistry, and shared purpose. I chose works that highlight the versatility of our artists and reflect the full range of what ballet can be. This season honors the classical foundation of the art form while making space for new voices, bold creation, and the kind of momentum that helps define a company’s future."﻿The season opens with Live in Studio A (Sept. 11–20, 2026) at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, offering an intimate, up-close experience. Anchored by George Balanchine’s vibrant Allegro Brillante, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the program pairs classical precision with four new works by the company’s artistic team and dancers, including a selection inspired by Dorian Gray.﻿In October, Mullikin debuts a reimagined full-length Giselle (Oct. 2–4, 2026) at TPAC’s Polk Theater, performed live with music by The Nashville Symphony. This return to the main stage marks the ballet’s first local staging in more than a decade. Rooted in folklore, the story of love and betrayal unfolds in a shadowy world of vengeful Wilis, with refreshed choreography and a darker emotional lens.﻿Later that month, Día de los Muertos (Oct. 28–Nov. 1, 2026), choreographed by Maria A. Konrad, returns to The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet following a sold-out run in 2024. Inspired by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, the work blends Mexican tradition with contemporary dance in a vivid, celebratory exploration of life, memory and connection.﻿The holiday season brings back Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker (Nov. 27–Dec. 27, 2026) at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, performed live by The Nashville Symphony, this Emmy Award-winning production reimagines the classic tale against the backdrop of the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, following Clara’s magical journey through a distinctly Nashville lens.﻿In February, Cinderella (Feb. 26–28, 2027) returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall with choreography by Paul Vasterling and music by Sergei Prokofiev, performed live by The Nashville Symphony. This elegant production brings the beloved fairy tale to life through sweeping movement and theatrical storytelling centered on transformation, hope and resilience.﻿The season concludes with the Attitude (May 7–9, 2027) at TPAC’s Polk Theater, a showcase of contemporary ballet. Coming off three standing ovation performances in 2025, the program features the return of Mullikin’s deeply personal Erase the Night alongside a world premiere by Marika Brussel and additional works, including selections such as Ulysses Dove’s Red Angels, offering a bold and thought-provoking finale.﻿Together, the 2026–27 season reflects Nashville Ballet’s commitment to honoring tradition while embracing innovation, a season where movement takes shape in new and compelling ways.﻿2026–27 Season Schedule:﻿﻿Live in Studio A — Sept. 11–20, 2026 | The Martin Center for Nashville BalletGiselle — Oct. 2–4, 2026 | TPAC Polk TheaterDía de los Muertos — Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2026 | The Martin Center for Nashville BalletNashville’s Nutcracker — Nov. 27 – Dec. 27, 2026 | TPAC Jackson HallCinderella — Feb. 26–28, 2027 | TPAC Jackson HallAttitude — May 7–9, 2027 | TPAC Polk Theater﻿Tickets and Season Packages: ﻿﻿Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family. Season tickets are on sale now, with flexible packages designed for newcomers and longtime patrons alike.﻿Complete Season Package — See all six productions starting at $211 for adults and $156 for children under 12, with savings up to 30%, priority seating and exclusive perks.Relevé Package — A new premium experience combining season tickets with Relevé Society membership, including receptions with artists and special events starting at just $311.Symphony Package — Experience three classical ballets Giselle, Nashville’s Nutcracker and Cinderella performed live with The Nashville Symphony, starting at $126.50.Family Package — Curated to create lasting memories for audiences of all ages, this package includes Día de los Muertos, Nashville’s Nutcracker and Cinderella, with tickets starting as low as $114.50 for adults and $79 for children.Create Your Own Package — Choose three or four performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children under 12 years of age. ﻿Get tickets at www.NashvilleBallet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin and guest artists.﻿Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.﻿Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based community engagement and education programs bring dance education to over 16,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.﻿Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional and national institutional funders, community partners and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.﻿Tune in to Nashville Ballet’s official podcast, Inside the Ballet, for behind-the-scenes insights, artist interviews and a closer look at the stories that inspire the stage, available on all streaming platforms.﻿To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit NashvilleBallet.com.

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