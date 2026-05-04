A NEW STANDARD FOR STAYS: NOA NASHVILLE REDEFINES SHORT-TERM RENTALS WITH A WELLNESS-DRIVEN URBAN RESORT

Noa Nashville to Host Free Community Grand Opening Event – The Reset Social - Saturday, May 9

We’ve created a sanctuary that links comfort and community, blending boutique luxury with the authentic spirit of East Nashville.” — Bo Goebel, Noa Nashville - Director of Operations

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noa Nashville , a new hospitality concept in East Nashville, debuts a gated, wellness-driven urban resort designed to redefine how groups stay, gather and recharge in Music City. The luxury resort located in the Five Points neighborhood, has officially opened its doors and is now inviting the community to experience the property firsthand during their free public Grand Opening wellness event, “The Reset Social,” on Saturday, May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 228 S 10th St, Nashville at the the intersection of S 10th Street & Fatherland Street. ﻿At a time when many short-term rentals prioritize volume over experience, Noa Nashville blends the privacy of a luxury home rental with the amenities and service of a boutique resort introducing a brand new category of stay designed for group travel, wellness and elevated experiences. The property features a collection of 16 resort-style homes arranged around a private, amenity-rich courtyard, creating a peaceful retreat just minutes from downtown Nashville and steps from one of Nashville’s most dynamic neighborhoods.﻿Each residence includes four or more bedrooms, expansive open-concept living spaces and accommodations for 10+ guests, making Noa Nashville ideal for group travel, celebrations and extended stays. Guests can reserve individual homes or book the entire property for a fully private, resort-style takeover - an option rarely achievable in traditional short-term rental settings.﻿Designed with intention, the experience extends well beyond the home itself. Noa Nashville’s amenities are centered on wellness and connection, featuring a resort-style pool, cedar hot tub, sauna, cold plunge, fitness center, fire pit and green space. Guests also have access to curated services including airport transportation, in-home wellness treatments, pre-stocked kitchens and private fitness or yoga sessions through local partnerships.﻿“The vision for Noa Nashville was to rethink what a group stay could feel like,” said Bo Goebel, Director of Operations. “Short-term rentals have made it easier to stay together, but they often lack the consistency, amenities and intentional design that make a stay truly memorable. We built Noa to offer both privacy and hospitality as well as energy and restoration — all in one place. We’ve created a sanctuary that links comfort and community, blending boutique luxury with the authentic spirit of East Nashville.”﻿As demand grows for experiential travel and wellness-oriented accommodations, Noa Nashville represents a shift toward more curated, design-forward stays, where the environment itself plays a central role in the guest experience.﻿Now accepting reservations, Noa Nashville welcomes guests seeking a more elevated and balanced way to experience Music City. To reserve or learn more, visit www.NoaNashville.com or call (615) 258-7699.Grand Opening Event Details:What: The Reset Social — Noa Nashville Grand Opening Wellness ExperienceWhen: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Where: Noa Nashville, 228 S 10th St., Nashville, TNCost: Free (RSVP required)“The Reset Social” will introduce Noa Nashville’s wellness-forward approach through a curated lineup of fitness, recovery and social experiences designed to engage both locals and visitors.﻿Guests will enjoy:Group fitness classes led by D1 Training and Studio FirePoolside social atmosphere with live DJ entertainmentComplimentary food and beverages from The Hami Cafe, Nashville’s first matcha food truckIV therapies and vitamin shots provided by Next Health (complimentary for the first 50 guests)Access to Noa’s sauna, cold plunge, pool, and fitness centerChair massages and wellness activationsComplimentary goodie bags for the first 50 attendees featuring local Nashville brands﻿GUEST RSVP HERE: https://shorturl.at/YO75m MEDIA INVITE: Media is invited to attend, with opportunities for property tours, interviews and content capture throughout the event.MEDIA RSVP via email to: admin@mediafarm.agencyABOUT NOA NASHVILLE:Noa Nashville is a gated urban resort located in East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood, offering a boutique collection of 16 luxury homes designed for group stays, wellness and curated experiences. Developed in late 2025 by Richland Building Partners, the property blends residential comfort with resort-style amenities, including a central courtyard with a pool, sauna, cold plunge, fitness center and gathering spaces. With thoughtfully designed interiors, flexible accommodations and personalized services, Noa Nashville delivers a stay that balances the city’s energy with a restorative retreat. Visit www.NoaNashville.com for more information.

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