Ringover hits $50 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Renaud Charvet, cofounder and CEO of Ringover U.S.

Intelligent comms provider launched three AI platforms, expanded partnerships, hired a U.S. sales leader, and topped independent call center software reviews

The Ringover approach is simple: let AI take care of routine tasks at scale, let people focus on complex, high-value conversations.” — Renaud Charvet, cofounder and CEO of Ringover U.S.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ringover, the AI-powered communications suite that turns every conversation into actionable insight, announced it has surpassed $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). It’s a remarkable milestone since 80% of venture-backed subscription scaleups never reach $30 million in ARR, according to an analysis by a venture capital firm.“Crossing $50 million in ARR demonstrates how our approach resonates with the market,” said Renaud Charvet, cofounder and CEO of Ringover U.S. “Customer relationships are becoming more immediate, more intense, and therefore require more intelligent tools.The revenue achievement follows a banner year for the company, which solves business challenges for front-line teams in sales, customer support, recruiting, and staffing. For example, Ringover continued expanding its U.S. presence, growing its partner and alliance ecosystem and launching new AI-powered products, including AIRO Coach, AIRO Voice, and Pitch Room.Product highlights include the following:● AIRO Coach provides real-time guidance, powered by AI, to sales, customer support and recruiters during calls. It offers real-time prompts for objection handling, compliance nudges, and next-best actions that surface during conversations. Tight integration with more than 100 different tools, including customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking systems (ATS), helps keep systems of record up to date.● AIRO Voice is an AI-powered voice agent that is ‘always on.’ AIRO Voice resolves standard inquiries with speed and precision, which reduces call queues. The intelligent agent will also hand off non-standard inquiries to humans with full context – eliminating the need for legacy interactive voice response (IVR) trees.● Pitch Room is a simulation platform that gives customer-facing employees a chance to rehearse calls with an AI before calling humans. It offers a customizable pre-call workspace to rehearse talk tracks, align on discovery frameworks, and standardize best practices across teams, with instant access to the right collateral and answers.“These tools provide preparation that sticks,” added Charvet. “AIRO Coach, AIRO Voice, and Pitch Room all enable business leaders to prepare every single employee before the call, guide them during the call, and after the fact, learn from every engagement, so performance compounds week after week.”Additional momentum in the U.S.Ringover has also worked diligently to capitalize on its sales momentum in other key areas of the business.● Hired a seasoned sales leader – bringing on Erich Hugunin as vice president of Sales for North America. Hugunin brings nearly 20 years of related sales experience. He previously served as the chief revenue officer for RefAssured and senior vice president of partnerships at TextUs.● Developed broader go-to-market reach by building alliances with top CRM and helpdesk platforms and the strength of their partner ecosystems. Ringover announced a partnership with Odoo, a global leader in business management software (ERP).● Advanced its leading position in the staffing and recruiting market – backed by deep integrations with leading ATSs such as Bullhorn, Avionté, TempWorks, Loxo, Crelate, and Vincere – and helpdesk and sales-tech tools such as Zendesk, Front, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Attio, Freshsales and Zoho.● Earned its spot as the best ranking call center solution by the review site Capterra: 2026 Capterra Shortlist for Call Center . “We have been using Ringover since 2022, and it has been a game-changer for our business communication,” wrote one customer on Capterra. “The call quality is always crystal clear, the interface is simple and intuitive, and the features are exactly what we need to manage calls efficiently.”Why it mattersDemand for instant responses in an omnichannel environment is table stakes in today’s business environment. This, combined with rapid advances in conversational AI, is transforming how businesses interact with prospects, customers and talent they need on their team.“The Ringover approach is simple: let AI take care of routine tasks at scale, let people focus on complex, high-value conversations,” concluded Charvet. “The result is faster responses, higher conversion rates, better customer experiences (CX), and personalized coaching that improves performance.”# # #About RingoverRingover is an AI-powered communications suite that unifies telephony, SMS, WhatsApp Business, video, analytics, and conversation intelligence with your CRM and ATS. Teams use Ringover to prepare before calls, coach during calls, and learn after calls, turning every interaction into measurable growth. Ringover operates globally with a growing presence in North America. Learn more at http://www.ringover.com

Discover Ringover in less than 2 minutes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.