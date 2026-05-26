Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Headline the AAPEX 2026 Keynote Breakfast

Winningest NCAA basketball head coach faced change and uncertainty over his career – one of the most notable parallels for the automotive aftermarket

“Coaching is really about teaching a course on teamwork and leadership every day.” ” — Coach Mike Krzyzewski

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) announced today that Coach Mike Krzyzewski will be the headline speaker at the AAPEX 2026 Keynote Breakfast . His talk will center on “Victory through Teamwork and Leadership,” followed by a live audience question-and-answer session.Coach K, as he’s often called, is best known for his storied career as a basketball coach. His leadership and skills for fostering teamwork helped the Duke Blue Devils win five NCAA championship games, and the U.S. Olympic Basketball Team win three gold medals.He has also written New York Times best-selling books based on his experience, including Beyond Basketball: Coach K’s Keywords for Success, Leading with the Heart: Coach K's Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life, and more recently, The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team.“Coaching is really about teaching a course on teamwork and leadership every day,” Coach K told LEADERS magazine in a 2023 interview. “For me, even though I have retired from coaching, I have not retired from the study of leadership and teamwork.”Indeed, he’s the co-founder of the Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics at Duke University – and continues to study the topic as a Professor of Practice Leadership at the Fuqua School of Business. In those roles, Krzyzewski has contributed to the leadership development of more than 6,500 MBA students since 2024.Like the aftermarket, Coach K is no stranger to adversityWhile many public accounts focus on his successes, Coach K is no stranger to adversity. For example, Krzyzewski openly discussed the adversity he faced as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point – and later as a commissioned U.S. Army officer in public interviews and appearances.His career as a basketball coach wasn’t devoid of challenges either, according to a 2022 account by the Raleigh News & Observer. By the end of his third year at Duke, the Blue Devils suffered an NCAA tournament loss to Virginia and finished the season with 38 wins and 47 losses. The public backlash was brutal, with many calls for his firing.Yet, Duke recognized the potential of a largely freshman team and the then still fairly new head coach. They stuck with him, and history shows they were handsomely rewarded for their patience. In the ensuing decades, Coach K would lead the Blue Devils to 13 NCAA Final Fours, winning five, and racked up a record 1,202 victories.”Parallels to overcoming change and uncertaintyThe constant change and uncertainty he faced as a coach are some of the most notable parallels between Krzyzewski’s career and the automotive aftermarket. “It is called Duke basketball, but the team changes each year, and with the rapidity of players leaving over the last decade, it really became a different team each year,” he said in the aforementioned magazine interview. “You have to adapt to change, and things are always changing.”Similarly, the $2.3 trillion-dollar global automotive aftermarket has faced down a seemingly unending barrage of uncertainty: technological innovation, volatile trade policy, the stutter steps with respect to electric vehicles (EVs), the REPAIR Act, and the shortage of skilled labor from manufacturing facilities to auto repair technicians, among many others. March 2026 AAPEX survey of 448 U.S.-based aftermarket professionals found “uncertainty” is the top challenge currently facing the industry. One of the clearest places this shows up is in the supply chain: Seven in 10 respondents (70%) have supplier diversification initiatives in some way, shape or form – including 46% who are actively working to diversify suppliers.“Supply chain uncertainty is perhaps one of the most complex issues that directly affects an industry that accounts for 2.5% of the U.S. GDP and impacts every consumer that owns a vehicle,” said Emily Poladian, president, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, which co-produces AAPEX with its partner, the Auto Care Association. “Coach K’s experiences are especially well-suited to deliver the right message at the right time at AAPEX 2026.”“Coach K served as a basketball coach for 42 seasons – that’s 42 times he had to lead raw, young talent and forged them into a cohesive team that dominated college-level basketball for decades,” said Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey. “There’s an amazing similarity to that legacy and what the thousands of aftermarket businesses are facing right now with the skilled labor shortage.”Show and keynote ticket informationWith a reputation for a place where business gets done, AAPEX is one of the fastest-growing trade shows in the world. It attracts thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from more than 120 countries annually.AAPEX 2026 will be held at the Venetian Expo and AAPEX Forum in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5, 2026. The keynote breakfast is a ticketed event and will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 6:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., at The Venetian Hotel, Palazzo Ballroom.For keynote ticket sales, please contact Chris Kalousek, CEM, Director of Sponsorship, 708- 226-1300 or via email at chris.kalousek@aapexshow.com.Show registration for AAPEX 2026 is expected to open in early May. Qualified members of the media will also be able to register for a complimentary pass at that time.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the more than $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws around 2,500 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.AAPEX is co-owned by MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the Auto Care Association. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX26.

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