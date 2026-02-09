Preserving preventive services

No-cost preventive health services

Since 2010, Washingtonians across our state have benefited from access to no-cost preventive health services, such as well-child visits, cancer screening, maternal health care, and immunizations. These services are designed to keep us from getting sick in the first place or to detect diseases early.

Health insurers have been required to cover these services with no cost to consumers (no copays or deductibles).

Current state law links these services to federal entities, such as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the U.S. Preventive Health Services Task Force (USPHSTF). That includes ACIP’s recommendations for seasonal vaccinations and the childhood vaccine schedule.

Recent federal actions have jeopardized continued access to preventive services

Our proposed legislation (HB 2242/SB 5967) would tie our preventive services to recommendations from the Washington State Department of Health, and set insurance coverage requirements for the preventive services recommendations from the USPHSTF and HRSA that were in place as of June 30, 2025.

The bill allows us to adopt rules so we can still add new preventive services that take effect after June 30, 2025.

It’s not a mandate

This legislation keeps access to preventive services for people who choose to use them. It does not require anyone to use them. It also ensures that these services continue to be covered at no cost.