As wildfire risk rises, more WA homeowners face nonrenewals on insurance
Washington’s snow drought has officials bracing for potentially severe wildfires this year. And as losses from wildfires increase, more and homeowners are facing nonrenewals on their insurance policies: that number has more than doubled since 2021.
The state insurance commissioner believes increased risk from wildfires is to blame.
