Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,511 in the last 365 days.

As wildfire risk rises, more WA homeowners face nonrenewals on insurance

Washington’s snow drought has officials bracing for potentially severe wildfires this year. And as losses from wildfires increase, more and homeowners are facing nonrenewals on their insurance policies: that number has more than doubled since 2021.

The state insurance commissioner believes increased risk from wildfires is to blame.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

As wildfire risk rises, more WA homeowners face nonrenewals on insurance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.