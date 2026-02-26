Bill to preserve preventive services protections passes Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Preventive services will remain covered in full by health insurance plans for Washington residents who choose to use them, thanks to legislation passed on Thursday, Feb. 26, by the state House of Representatives.

Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 2242, requested by both Gov. Bob Ferguson and Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer, passed by a 36-12 vote. The bill maintains the no-cost coverage for services like well-child visits and immunizations that Washingtonians have had since 2010.

“These are important services for people who choose to use them,” Kuderer said. “This bill ensures that the recommendations will continue to come from trained medical experts, rather than political appointees with no background in medicine or science.”

ESSB 2242, sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D–Lakewood), changes state law to tie the coverage of vaccines to recommendations from the Washington state Department of Health. The bill sets the coverage standards for other preventive services based on recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Health Task Force and Health Resources and Services Administration, effective on June 30, 2025.

The Department of Health and Kuderer’s office will be responsible for implementing the new law, which now heads to Gov. Ferguson’s desk for a signature.

The 2026 legislative session concludes on Thursday, March 12.