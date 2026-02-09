Tuesday, February 10, 2026
CANADA, September 2 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
West Block
Parliament Hill
