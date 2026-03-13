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Saturday, March 14, 2026

CANADA, March 13 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Holmenkollen, Norway

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Canadian athletes participating in the International Ski Federation Nordic World Cup.

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Oslo, Norway

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Closed to media

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Saturday, March 14, 2026

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