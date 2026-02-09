UGE Announces Leadership Transition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UGE International Inc. today announced a leadership transition as part of its ongoing focus on execution and long term value creation. Effective December 15, 2025, John France has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. France succeeds Nick Blitterswyk, who is departing the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Blitterswyk for his contributions and service.Mr. France brings 12 years of leadership experience in the energy sector, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Bear Peak Power, where he co-founded the company, spearheading development of distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage systems across the United States. In his new role with UGE, he will focus on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and advancing the Company’s project pipeline.“The Board is confident that John France is the right leader to drive our next phase of growth and to sharpen our focus on operational and financial performance,” said Chris Beall, NOVA Infrastructure Managing Partner. “We appreciate Nick’s contributions and wish him well.”“I am honored to lead UGE International Inc.,” said Mr. France. “We have a strong foundation, attractive opportunities ahead, and a talented team. Our priorities are clear: execute with discipline, serve our customers, and deliver consistent, profitable growth.”About UGEUGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar and battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With the backing of NOVA Infrastructure and leaning on more than a decade of experience across 500 megawatts of projects, we’re working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com . For more information, contact UGE at info@ugei.com.

