UGE and Wildflower Bring Solar to World’s First Vertical Village for Film Production

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UGE, a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it has reached commercial operation on its 1.4-megawatt rooftop community solar project in Queens, New York.UGE’s latest community solar project is built atop Wildflower Studios, the world’s first vertical village for film production, and New York City’s first full-scale media facility, developed by New York City-based real estate developer Wildflower LTD in partnership with lifelong New Yorker Robert De Niro. The Studio, designed by world-renowned architect Bjarke Ingels, includes a publicly accessible waterfront esplanade, and will create well over 1,000 permanent new union jobs.Wildflower Studios will offset a portion of its electricity usage via the rooftop solar project, providing both electricity cost savings and carbon footprint reduction for the operation. The remaining power generated by the project will be reserved for residents and businesses in low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities, providing these energy users with savings on their electricity bills.“Wildflower Studios is a modern, human-centered complex designed to inspire,” said Adam Gordon, Managing Partner of Wildflower LTD. “Incorporating solar to offset our own emissions, while also providing access to cheaper, cleaner electricity for low-income New Yorkers fits squarely within the vision of Wildflower Studios.”The Wildflower Studios community solar project is the first of UGE's projects that will be awarded the Clean Electricity Low-Income Communities Bonus Tax Credit. The credit, instated as part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, was introduced to increase access to renewable energy among historically disadvantaged communities.Each year, the project will offset over 1,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent – the amount saved by taking roughly 275 passenger cars off the road.The inclusion of solar on the rooftop of Wildflower Studios brings the building into compliance with New York City’s Local Law 94, one of the pioneering climate laws passed in 2019 as part of the Climate Mobilization Act. The law requires that all new buildings and existing buildings undergoing certain renovations install sustainable roofs such as rooftop solar. The emissions abatement brought by the rooftop solar project will also help Wildflower Studios meet the building emissions reduction requirements of Local Law 97, another of New York City’s climate laws.The Wildflower Studios project is UGE’s eighth solar project completed with Wildflower LTD, with another currently under development. With the completion of this project, UGE’s operating portfolio now stands at 25MW.About UGEUGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar and battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With the backing of NOVA Infrastructure and leaning on more than a decade of experience across 500 megawatts of projects, we’re working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com . For more information, contact UGE at info@ugei.com.About Wildflower LTDWildflower creates innovative, sustainable and socially beneficial physical infrastructure in New York City by fusing design, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Wildflower currently owns over 3 million square feet of real estate in the New York metro area.

