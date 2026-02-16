Fruit of Elijah Muhammad’s Program Honored

A Call for Unity A Call for Unity Honorees A Call for Unity Honorees & Speakers

A Call for Unity: “National Tribute to the Program and Legacy of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad”

The gathering emphasizes mutual respect, tolerance, and unity among the wide diversity of individuals and organizations influenced by or aligned with Elijah Muhammad’s work.” — Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 26-28, a “National Tribute to the Program and Legacy of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad” will take place. The virtual on-line conference will award many past and present legendary figures who have represented the iconic Black Muslim leader as well as new figures who are making current progress under Elijah Muhammad’s influence.Honorees for their pioneering work include author Shaharazad Ali; NOI leader Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan; Councilman Alfred Mohammad (New Jersey); Elijah Muhammad’s former personal Captain, Wali Bahar, Dr. Abdul Alim Muhammad of Washington DC; Minister Marvin Muhammad (Son of Man); LFNOI and Afrodescendant Nation leader, Honorable Silis Muhammad and his wife, Attorney Harriett AbuBakr.Posthumous awardees include Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Khallid Abdul Muhammad, John Muhammad, Father Allah, Clarence 13 X.National Online Conference to Honor the Program and Legacy of the Honorable Elijah MuhammadFebruary 26–28, 2026 | Live National Webcast | https://www.facebook.com/share/17zzH2cNT5/ This historic three-day national online conference, “A Tribute to the Program and Legacy of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad: A Call to Unity and Nation Building,” will bring together scholars, pioneers, faith leaders, business professionals, youth leaders, and organizations from across the nation and abroad whose lives have been transformed by the life giving teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. The event will be streamed live online, with select in-person gatherings at Howard University and other locations nationwide. Expected attendance exceeds 100,000 participants.This landmark conference honors the enduring legacy, teachings, and transformative program of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, while focusing on healing historical wounds, honoring pioneers, and building a united path toward the future. The gathering emphasizes mutual respect, tolerance, and unity among the wide diversity of individuals and organizations influenced by or aligned with Elijah Muhammad’s work.Conference Highlights and Schedule:Thursday, February 26 | 6:00–10:00 PMNational Film Fest honoring the life, legacy, and program of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.Friday, February 27 | 12:00–3:00 PMLive National Jumu’ah Prayer Service followed by a National Muslim Unity Teach-In.Friday, February 27 | 3:00–6:00 PMNational Youth Workshop spotlighting young people inspired by Elijah Muhammad’s program who are making meaningful contributions today.Friday, February 27 | 6:00–10:00 PM“Muhammad’s Economic Program” National Economic Town Hall, featuring successful developers, farmers, attorneys, technologists, medical professionals, scientists, engineers, educators, and international business leaders whose work reflects the economic vision of Elijah Muhammad.Saturday, February 28 | 12:00–9:00 PM“A Call for Unity” National Unity Rally and Awards Ceremony, honoring elders, legends, pioneers, and future leaders committed to Black unity, freedom, justice, and equality.Participants and honorees will include representatives and followers from the Nation of Islam, American Muslim communities, Black nationalist movements, independent organizations, families of historic leaders, and allied groups influenced by the Honorable Elijah Muhammad’s legacy.For updates and information, visit ElijahMuhammad.org or text 240-309-7956.

