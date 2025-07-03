Black Independence Day – International Live Broadcast | July 4th

Black Independence Day Speaker Line up Black Indepence Day Speaker Line up Black Indepence Day Speaker Line up

Live from the Ambassadors’ Hall of the Government of the Republic of Burkina Faso.

*Afrodescendants are experiencing Ethnogenesis, the re-establishment of the mind or the “Resurrection” of a people who have lost the identity of ‘Self’ due to 400 years of “Slavery.”” — Honorable Silis Muhammad

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, July 4 at 2:00 p.m. (West Africa Time) / 10:00 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time), the Afrodescendant Nation, in partnership with the Friends of President Ibrahim Traore in the West, will host a live international webcast in honor of Black Independence Day. The global virtual gathering—under the theme "Africa and Afrodescendants Unite"—will bring together influential voices from Africa and the Diaspora, uniting as “One Africa.”CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE LIVE BROADCAST ON JULY 4 | 10 AM EST | 2:00 PM Burkina (GMT)Webinar ID: 851 3622 8907Passcode: 910310Notably, July 4th holds deep spiritual and historical significance for many in the Afrodescendant community. Since 1930, it has been celebrated annually to mark the arrival of Master W. Fard Muhammad, who declared, “God is One, and it is now time for Blacks to return to the religion of their ancestors.” His coming signaled a turning point in the spiritual awakening and mental liberation of Black people in North America.Honorable Silis Muhammad, states that "Afrodescendants are experiencing Ethnogenesis, the re-establishment of the mind or the “Resurrection” of a people who have lost the identity of ‘Self’ due to 400 years of “Slavery.”As part of the delegation of the Friends of President Ibrahim Traoré in the West, we stand in full support of Africa’s liberation—beginning with unwavering solidarity with the people of Burkina Faso. This is a pivotal moment, as a powerful new wave of African independence is rising. As Afrodescendants, we proudly join this movement, knowing that our freedom is inseparably bound to the freedom of Africa. Our message is clear: we’re in this together.Up to 50 leaders and organizers from across the Black world will unite in a powerful show of solidarity to declare independence from neocolonialism and all forms of domination. We call for separation from those who continue to oppress us, and we demand the right to self-determination and full autonomy to chart our own destiny.Confirmed Keynote Speakers include:President Bassaloma Bazie, Commission of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)Professor PLO Lumumba, Kenya School of LawJulius Malema, Founder, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)Honorable Silis Muhammad, CEO Lost-Found Nation of Islam and Afrodescendant NationMalik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. Lead Counsel, Black Lawyers for Justice; Conductor, Afrodescendant NationOmali Yeshitela, African Peoples Socialist Party, UHURUKemi Seba, President, Pan African Emergencies

