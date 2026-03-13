Investor Alert: Grandridge Lorvix, Global WDC, CenexPro, DSJ Exchange (DSJEX), and BG Wealth Sharing Ltd (BG Wealth), Also Known as BG Wealth Sharing Group Are Not Registered

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2026

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities known as Grandridge Lorvix, Global WDC, CenexPro, DSJ Exchange (DSJEX), and BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. (BG Wealth), also known as BG Wealth Sharing Group.

"Saskatchewan residents should always check registration at aretheyregistered.ca before investing and never invest with an entity who is not registered," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said.

Grandridge Lorvix claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities including cryptocurrencies, forex, and contracts for difference (CFDs).

Global WDC claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities including stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities.

CenexPro claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, forex, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BG Wealth and DSJEX claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities described as hedge funds, shared funds, and pooled funds.

Grandridge Lorvix, Global WDC, CenexPro, DSJ Exchange (DSJEX), and BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. (BG Wealth), also known as BG Wealth Sharing Group are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Grandridge Lorvix, Global WDC, CenexPro, DSJ Exchange (DSJEX), and BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. (BG Wealth), also known as BG Wealth Sharing Group or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are allowed to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

This alert only applies to the online entities using the websites:

"grandridge-lorvix org"

"grandridgelorvix com"

"globalwdc co"

"www dsjex net"

"www dsjex112 com"

"www dsjvv com"

"cenexpro net"

(these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive)

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer

Never make an investment decision based on a notable figure endorsement. Scammers often create fake social media posts or news articles claiming an investment is endorsed by a notable figure.

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