EthosEnergy Strengthens Portfolio with Frame 9FA.03 IP

EthosEnergy Corporate Logo Hot-gas-path components and combustion parts for the GE Frame 9FA.03 EthosEnergy personnel inspecting a gas turbine

TORINO, ITALY, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy has announced a significant milestone in its growth strategy, the successful acquisition of Intellectual Property (IP) that enhances the company’s competence in servicing Frame 9FA.03 gas turbines.

Newly obtained expertise expands EthosEnergy’s existing in-house gas turbine capabilities, which include rotor lifetime extension solutions, maintenance, parts and component repairs, field services, optimization and upgrades. This addition provides the technical foundation to support hot-gas path components and combustion parts for Frame 9FA.03, ensuring comprehensive coverage of these vital sections of the turbine.

Effective globally, this development represents a strategic advancement for EthosEnergy, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the energy sector for heavy duty gas turbine services.

With more than 100 years of experience as the OEM for mature Fiat and Westinghouse units, EthosEnergy brings deep expertise across a broad range of gas turbines, including Frames 3, 5, 6, 7, and 9. The company delivers flexible, cost effective, and innovative solutions to operators worldwide.

In 2025, EthosEnergy accelerated its growth with the acquisition of Turbine Services Limited (TSL), significantly expanding access to critical parts and technical resources to enhance performance, reliability, and value for its customers.

# # #

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for power, oil & gas, industrial markets, so customers can achieve more. EthosEnergy has a strong track record of extensive maintenance and customer service.

Learn more at: www.ethosenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Lipka

Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist

EthosEnergy

comms@ethosenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.