Carroll County Energy Achieves Prestigious VPP Star Certification

CARROLLTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy and Advanced Power are proud to announce that Carroll County Energy has achieved the prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The VPP Star designation is OSHA’s highest level of recognition for exemplary safety and health management systems. This important designation is awarded to facilities that go beyond regulatory compliance by demonstrating a sustained commitment to preventing workplace injuries through employee engagement, safety culture and proactive hazard control. Only 0.02% of OSHA monitored sites achieve the VPP Star Status rating.

Carroll County Energy is a 700-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle generating facility that utilizes clean-burning U.S. natural gas to produce power for homes and businesses. Advanced Power manages the facility, located in Carrollton, Ohio, and Ethos Energy provides ongoing operations and maintenance services.

Achieving this milestone required significant preparation, whole workforce participation and a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement. It reflects both Ethos and Advanced Power’s deep-rooted and passionate commitment to safety excellence.

“The VPP Star certification represents an effort and commitment beyond just compliance— it’s a reflection of the start-to-finish safety culture our team lives every day,” said Iain O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Operations at EthosEnergy. “As our fifth site to achieve this recognition, it’s a testament to the outstanding leadership, dedication and culture of accountability the team has built on site. We’re proud to celebrate this with our partners; Advanced Power, Carroll County Energy and the local community.”

“This certification is a significant achievement that reflects the strong partnership between Advanced Power and EthosEnergy,” added Chuck Davis, President, Advanced Power Asset Management. “Creating a workplace where safety, reliability and performance intersect results in this type of outstanding outcome. Congratulations to the entire Caroll County Energy team – we look forward to building on this accomplishment.”

Carroll County Energy is one of the few power generation facilities in the nation to receive VPP Star certification, helping set a benchmark within the industry. The facility now joins a select group of sites recognized for this achievement.

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power generation, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com.

About Advanced Power

Advanced Power is a privately-owned developer, manager, and owner of modern power infrastructure. Its experienced team is advancing a sustainable, reliable energy future through deep expertise in project development, financial structuring, and asset management.

Advanced Power has successfully developed 6 gigawatts (GWac) of thermal and renewable generation assets in the U.S. and Europe. Today’s development portfolio includes 12+ GW of thermal and renewable projects, and 10+ GWh of energy storage.

Founded in 2000, Advanced Power is bringing reliable energy to places that need it and providing economic benefits plus jobs to communities, all while making massive contributions to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Advanced Power has offices in Boston and Houston.

For more information, visit www.advanced-power.com.

