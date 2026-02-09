Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,304 in the last 365 days.

Probation Officer Charged in TBI Misconduct Investigation

BLOUNT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of a Blount County probation officer accused of official misconduct.

In January, at the request of 5th Judicial District Attorney General Ryan Desmond, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving James Glenn Dale (DOB: 02/18/83), a probation officer employed by the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Dale engaged in sexual contact with a female probationer under his supervision.

Last week, the Blount County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Dale with one count each of Official Misconduct, Official Oppression, and Sexual Contact with a Probationer. Today, with the assistance of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and booked into the Blount County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Probation Officer Charged in TBI Misconduct Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.