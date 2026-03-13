TBI Special Agents Investigating Smyrna Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Smyrna.

Preliminary information indicates that around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Smyrna Police Department responded to an alleged road rage incident in the 200 block of South Lowery Street in Smyrna. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and an individual reached for a weapon. Two officers responded by firing their weapons, striking the individual. That individual was taken to a local hospital. None of the officers involved were hurt.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.