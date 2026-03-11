Campbell County Detective Indicted, Charged in TBI CSAM Investigation

NOTE: The news release has been updated to reflect the correct date of birth for Zachary Daugherty.

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County detective.

In October, TBI agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding multiple files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) being distributed to and from a Discord account. During the investigation, Zachary Bryce Daugherty (DOB: 09/16/98), a detective with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, was identified as the account user.

On March 11th, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Daugherty with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about cases of online child exploitation should contact the TBI Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND or report via the NCMEC Cyber Tipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.netsmartz.org.

