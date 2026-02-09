Submit Release
US-40 Double Fatal

On Monday, February 9, 2026, at approximately 05:50 am, a black 2014 KIA Soul was traveling eastbound on US-40 mile marker 108. A gray 2024 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound ...

