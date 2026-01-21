Delta Fatal Auto-ped

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at about 7:56 am, a 78 year old male pushing a wheeled walker was crossing Main Street in Delta and was nearly to the opposite ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.