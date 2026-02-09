For Immediate Release: February 9, 2026

CIA Launches New Acquisition Framework to Turbocharge Collaboration with Private Sector

Today, Director John Ratcliffe announced a new CIA Acquisition Framework to accelerate and streamline CIA’s collaborative efforts with U.S. commercial partners to harness the cutting-edge innovation of America’s private sector. To perform its vital intelligence mission, CIA works with a range of U.S. technology companies and other commercial vendors to ensure that CIA is adopting the latest technology available to carry out its critical National Security mission.

The new framework, along with centralized vendor vetting and a streamlined IT authorization process, will significantly reduce the time between when CIA defines a mission requirement and when it receives operating authority. In addition, this framework provides clear pathways for CIA to leverage its unique authorities to acquire essential capabilities, rapidly onboard breakthrough technology prototypes, and modernize its core systems to meet urgent mission needs.

“We're optimizing our approach to working with the private sector," said Director Ratcliffe. “CIA's rapidly evolving mission demands a radical shift towards a culture of speed, agility, and innovation. By leveraging the best technological solutions available today, the CIA will be better equipped to meet the intelligence challenges of tomorrow,” Ratcliffe added.

