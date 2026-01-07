Submit Release
DCIA John Ratcliffe Welcomes Josh Simmons as CIA General Counsel Following Senate Confirmation

For Immediate Release: January 6, 2026

DCIA John Ratcliffe Welcomes Josh Simmons as CIA General Counsel Following Senate Confirmation

Today, Director Ratcliffe issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald J. Trump’s nominee, Joshua Simmons, as General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA):

“I am pleased to officially welcome Josh Simmons as CIA’s next General Counsel. Josh brings an impressive record and the expertise to advance the President’s priorities at the Agency. He will be a valuable asset to our leadership team, in addition to playing a key role in strengthening CIA.”

