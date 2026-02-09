Save a Trip to the Courthouse: Contest Your Traffic Ticket Online

Thousands of Californians get traffic tickets every year. To contest the ticket, drivers traditionally appear before a judicial officer or submit their case in writing by mail.

A new online tool expanding around the state offers a more convenient alternative, saving drivers both time and expense.

Contesting Traffic Tickets Online—How it Works

The California courts’ Online Trial By Declaration (OTBD) module on the MyCitations website allows defendants to contest eligible traffic citations by submitting a written statement and uploading evidence. After the court is notified that the defendant has chosen to challenge the ticket through OTBD, the issuing officer submits a response for the judicial officer to consider.

Parties are notified by email once the judge makes a decision. Contesting a ticket by OTBD or by mail waives the right to an in-person trial before a judge.

Saving Californians Time and Expense

The tool for contesting traffic tickets is currently available in six counties: Amador, Imperial, Nevada, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Siskiyou.

Early-adopter courts report the online tool works efficiently and provides a popular option for ticket holders.

“Attending court for an in-person trial on an infraction citation often carries with it a variety of expenses and inconveniences, particularly for those who must travel to court from out of county,” said Nevada County Judge Alissa Bjerkhoel, who adjudicates online trial by declarations.

Nevada Court Executive Officer Laila Waheed agreed. “Providing the public with accessible, streamlined solutions to resolve their citations with the court is an important benefit to our community.”

The superior courts in Nevada and San Francisco Counties were the first in California to offer the online tool.

“This online option is another way the court is making it easier and less expensive for people to conduct court business without having to pay for parking, childcare, and travel to a courthouse,” said San Francisco Court Executive Officer Brandon E. Riley.

Getting the Word Out

The amount of ticket holders using the OTBD option has steadily increased. Courts promote the tool through:

“We’ve added the link to our website and courtesy notices,” said Katja Morgan, the Court Operations Manager for the Criminal/Traffic Division at the Siskiyou Superior Court. “And all our court clerks advise litigants of the options for the ability to pay and the online trial by declaration options.”

Expanding Online Trial by Declaration (OTBD) Tool

From its launch in two superior courts in December 2024, and its expansion into four more courts since then, roughly 1,600 litigants made OTBD requests statewide through the end of 2025.

The Sacramento Superior Court is one of the latest courts to launch the service, going live with the online traffic tool last December.

“The implementation of Online Trial by Declaration reflects our commitment to expanding convenient, accessible court services,” said Brenda Allen, Director of Operations at the court’s Carol Miller Justice Center, where traffic cases are processed. “By allowing eligible traffic cases to be contested online and on a schedule that works for the public, we are reducing barriers to participation.”

Two additional superior courts plan to go live by April, and up to five more courts will begin onboarding activities before the end of 2026.

MyCitations Site

Available statewide, the California Courts MyCitations tool allows defendants with financial hardships to look up their citation, answer a series of simple questions, and submit fine reduction requests, set up payment plans, or apply for community service. In select courts, users can contest eligible traffic citations online--in addition to in person--by submitting a written statement and uploading evidence through an option on the MyCitations site.