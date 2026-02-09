J.D. Russell Joins Reuters Space Advisory Board

Space and Satellites USA 2026 Logo Space Advisory Board Reuters J.D. Russell Commercial Astronaut & Alpha Funds Founder & CEO

Alpha Funds announced its founder is shaping the Reuters Space and Satellites USA 2026 Conference

Space is a team sport, and meaningful progress requires aligned leadership across government, industry, and capital.” — J.D. Russell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY, February 5, 2026, Alpha Funds announced today that James “J.D.” Russell, Founder and Managing Partner of Alpha Funds and Alpha Aerospace , has joined the Reuters Space Advisory Board, supporting Reuters Events as it convenes senior leaders across the space and satellite ecosystem.The Reuters Space Advisory Board helps shape Reuters Events programming and executive collaboration for the space and satellites industry. The next event, Space and Satellites USA 2026 , is scheduled for November 9 to 10, 2026, at the Marriott Metro Center in Washington.“Space is a team sport, and meaningful progress requires aligned leadership across government, industry, and capital,” said J.D. Russell. “I am honored to join the Reuters Space Advisory Board, and I look forward to helping curate conversations that elevate emerging technologies, accelerate responsible execution, and strengthen the on orbit and on Earth outcomes that matter.”Reuters Events describes Space and Satellites USA 2026 as an execution focused forum designed to connect a senior, capped audience, including significant participation from government customers and industry leaders.About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds is an investment firm focused on aerospace, frontier technologies, and the enabling infrastructure that accelerates the next era of commercial space. Alpha Funds partners with founders, operators, and strategic stakeholders to support enduring, mission driven companies across the space economy.About Reuters Events, Space and Satellites USASpace and Satellites USA 2026 is produced by Reuters Events, part of Reuters News and Media Ltd.

