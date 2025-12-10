Global Space Awards Celebrate Outstanding Achievements in Space Innovation in London

Blue Origin Astronauts Sarah Knight, Vanessa O'Brien, J.D. Russell, and Danna Karagussova Global Space Awards Sponsored by Alpha Funds J.D. Russell Alpha Funds with a selfie taken by Antonio Peronace of Space for Humanity

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Space Awards today celebrated a new class of innovators, entrepreneurs, and mission leaders who are shaping the future of space exploration and space enabled industries. The ceremony in London brought together founders, investors, technologists, and policymakers from across the global space ecosystem.Alpha Funds announced that their founder and CEO, commercial astronaut James “J.D.” Russell, served as an adviser and judge for this year’s Global Space Awards, supporting the selection of category winners and honourees. Russell is a twice flown commercial astronaut with Blue Origin and the founder of Alpha Funds, which focuses on advanced manufacturing, space technology, and aerospace infrastructure.“Congratulations to all the nominees and award winners,” said James “J.D.” Russell. “The quality of companies, founders, and technical teams represented at the Global Space Awards speaks to the strength and maturity of the global space sector. It was an honour to help recognise those who are building the mission critical capabilities that will define the next generation of space exploration and commercial activity in orbit and beyond.”Russell also expressed appreciation for his fellow advisers and judges. “I would like to thank Sanjeev Gordhan from Type One Ventures and all of the other advisers and judges for their hard work and thoughtful evaluation throughout this process,” he added. “Their experience and commitment ensured that the awards reflect true excellence across the industry.”This year’s Global Space Awards recognised excellence across multiple categories. Honourees included:• Partnership of the Year: Starlab• Sustainability for Earth: Space Forge• Sustainability for Space: Astroscale• Space Investor of the Year: Joshua Broom and Mark Barry from Seraphim Space• SuperScaler of the Year: CubeSpace Satellite Systems• Lifetime Achievement Award: Captain Jim Lovell, accepted on his behalf by members of his family in recognition of his historic contributions to human spaceflight and enduring leadership in the global space communityThe Global Space Awards highlight achievements across a range of domains, including launch and in space transportation, satellite and on orbit services, in space manufacturing, Earth observation and data analytics, space infrastructure, and enabling technologies. This year’s winners represent a diverse group of companies and leaders who are accelerating innovation, strengthening critical supply chains, and expanding access to space for governments, businesses, and society.Alpha Funds reiterated its commitment to supporting founders and teams who are building the foundational technologies and infrastructure required for a sustainable and thriving space economy.About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds Management LLC is a family office style venture and investment platform that focuses on high conviction opportunities across advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and frontier technologies. Alpha Funds partners with founders and management teams to support long term value creation, operational excellence, and responsible growth.About the Global Space AwardsThe Global Space Awards is an international recognition program that celebrates outstanding achievement, innovation, and leadership across the global space ecosystem. Hosted in London, United Kingdom, the awards bring together founders, investors, engineers, researchers, and policymakers who are advancing space exploration, space enabled services, and critical space infrastructure. The Global Space Awards highlight companies and individuals who are building commercially viable solutions, strengthening industrial and governmental capabilities, and inspiring the next generation of space leaders around the world. The 2026 Global Space Awards are tentatively scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

