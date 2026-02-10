Circularo Accelerates Global Expansion with Multilingual Platform Availability

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of digital trust platform for secure eSigning and document-centric workflows, today announced a major expansion of its multilingual capabilities, making its platform accessible to users in a rapidly growing number of countries and regions worldwide.

The initiative marks an important milestone in Circularo’s international growth strategy, ensuring that organisations and their counterparties can work with trusted digital documents in their native languages, regardless of geography.

From Regional Roots to Global Reach

Circularo was originally launched in English and Arabic, reflecting its early focus on the Middle East and the need to support both left-to-right and right-to-left languages. The company’s Czech heritage, including its founders and Research and Development Centre in Plzen, offices in Prague and Olomouc, naturally led to the introduction of Czech language support as the platform began expanding beyond its initial markets.

A significant step forward came with Circularo’s participation in EXPO 2025 Osaka, where the company acted as an official partner of the Czech Republic’s participation. As part of this collaboration, Circularo provided digital document management and secure electronic signing solutions to support administrative processes - and introduced Japanese localisation to serve users in Japan. Since then, Circularo has significantly accelerated its internationalisation efforts, treating localisation as a core capability of its digital trust platform, rather than a market-by-market customisation.

Built for Rapid Internationalisation

To support this expansion, Circularo has integrated a translation memory system (TMS) directly into its platform and established streamlined internal localisation processes. This enables new languages to be added quickly and consistently across the user experience, without compromising quality or security.

As of early 2026, Circularo is available in key European languages including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Polish, with Italian, Dutch, Ukrainian, and Russian planned to follow. Beyond Europe, upcoming language support includes Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, and Turkish, with additional languages expected later in the year. This approach allows Circularo to respond rapidly to demand from new markets while ensuring a native-language experience for both internal users and external document recipients.

Bringing Circularo Closer to Its International Users

“Expanded language availability allows organisations in new countries to adopt Circularo without language barriers, supporting faster onboarding and more confident day-to-day use,” said Andrei Mochola, Chief Operating Officer at Circularo. “When users can prepare, review, and sign documents in an interface they understand, it improves accuracy and delivers a significantly better overall experience.”

For existing customers operating internationally, multilingual support also enhances cross-border transactions. Documents sent to partners, customers, or authorities abroad can now be completed in the recipient’s native language, reducing friction during signing and improving completion rates for important agreements.

“By lowering adoption barriers and supporting real-world international workflows, we help organisations extend trusted digital document processes across borders,” added Andrei Mochola. “This ensures consistent security, compliance, and auditability, regardless of where users or counterparties are located.”

Strengthening a Global Digital Trust Platform

Multilingual availability further reinforces Circularo’s position as a globally ready, customer-centric digital trust platform, supporting adoption by enterprises, governments, and institutions operating in diverse regulatory and cultural environments.

As Circularo continues to expand internationally, the company remains focused on making trusted digital documents and transactions accessible to users everywhere - without compromising usability, security, or control.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platform for secure eSigning and document-centric workflows, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate their document workflows while maintaining full control and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Learn more: www.circularo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.