Circularo Recognised by Dubai Digital Authority for Its Contribution to the Digital Sign Platform

Circularo receives recognition from Dubai Digital Authority for delivering Digital Sign, a sovereign shared platform for trusted digital signing services.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of sovereign digital trust platforms for secure document transactions, today announced that it has been formally recognised by the Dubai Digital Authority (Digital Dubai) for its contribution and successful partnership in the implementation of Digital Sign, Dubai’s sovereign digital signing platform.

Digital Sign: A Sovereign Shared Service for Digital Government

Digital Sign is a core component of Dubai’s digital government ecosystem, providing a unified platform that enables government departments and agencies to issue, sign, and manage digital documents securely and consistently. Built as a sovereign shared service, the platform ensures that sensitive documents and transactions remain under government control, while delivering a seamless and user-friendly experience across multiple entities.

Powered by Circularo, Digital Sign is designed to meet the needs of governments seeking to:

- Deliver trusted digital signing services at scale

- Maintain sovereignty, compliance, and auditability

- Reduce fragmentation by replacing isolated solutions with a shared platform

- Enable faster, more efficient inter-governmental and citizen-facing processes

The project was initiated in late 2024 and has already been adopted by multiple institutions, demonstrating both its operational readiness and its value as a shared digital service.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Collaboration

The success of Digital Sign reflects a strong partnership between Digital Dubai and Circularo, underpinned by a shared commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and user-centric digital services. Both teams worked closely throughout the design and implementation phases, focusing on seamless user experience, clear and auditable processes, responsiveness to customer needs, and continuous collaboration.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from the Dubai Digital Authority,” said Mr. Pavel Černoch, Chief Sales Officer at Circularo. “It is a meaningful acknowledgement of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of the entire Circularo team, as well as the strong partnership we have built with Digital Dubai. Together, we have delivered a sovereign digital signing platform that is already creating real value for government institutions.”

The Role of Sovereign Shared Services

Sovereign Shared Services play a critical role in modern digital government strategies. Rather than deploying isolated systems within individual entities, shared services allow governments to offer trusted, centrally governed digital capabilities that can be reused across departments while respecting sovereignty, compliance, and security requirements.

Through Digital Sign, Dubai demonstrates how a sovereign shared service can:

- Standardise digital signing and document workflows across government

- Improve efficiency and consistency while reducing duplication

- Ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term trust in digital transactions

Circularo’s platform architecture is purpose-built to support such models, enabling governments to operate shared digital services that are scalable, secure, and aligned with national digital transformation objectives.

A Continued Commitment to Digital Government

This recognition reinforces Circularo’s commitment to supporting governments in building trusted, sovereign digital infrastructure. As demand grows for shared digital services that combine usability with strong governance, Circularo remains focused on partnering with public sector organisations to deliver platforms that enable secure, transparent, and future-ready digital government.

About Dubai Digital Authority

Dubai Digital Authority (Digital Dubai) leads the emirate’s digital transformation by modernising digital infrastructure and delivering unified, customer-centric services through shared platforms that benefit government and the private sector. Its objective is to position Dubai as a global model for a 24/7, paperless, and bureaucracy-free city, driven by innovation, data-enabled ecosystems, and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of a sovereign digital trust platform enabling verifiable documents and transactions, including secure eSigning, approvals, and identity-driven workflows, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate their document workflows while maintaining full control, sovereignty, and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Learn more: www.circularo.com

