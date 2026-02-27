Experienced Michigan Fence Contractor Continues Supporting Regional Homeowners

Vinyl privacy fence installed around a residential yard, offering a low-maintenance solution for privacy and property separation. Custom wood privacy fence installed on a sloped residential property, designed to enhance privacy and complement the surrounding landscape. Black chain link fence installed along a residential backyard property line to provide security while maintaining visibility. Black metal driveway gate installed between residential structures to control access while maintaining a clean, modern appearance. Chain link fence installed along a roadside property boundary to define space and provide durable perimeter protection.

Operational growth and installation experience position regional contractor to meet increasing residential fencing demand.

Our focus has always been on installation quality and delivering fencing systems homeowners can rely on for years.” — Javier Palestino

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With residential fencing installations completed across Southeast Michigan All Fenced Up continues to build on its reputation for installation quality, operational consistency, and homeowner-focused service delivery.The Rochester Hills–based contractor has established a regional presence by providing professionally installed fencing systems designed to enhance privacy, property security, and exterior functionality.Serving homeowners throughout Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties, the company supports both new fence installations and replacement projects for aging or weather-impacted fencing structures.“As demand continues to grow, our priority remains consistent installation quality and dependable service,” said Javier Palestino, owner of All Fenced Up. “Homeowners want fencing solutions that are structurally sound and built for long-term performance.”Over time, the company has expanded its operational capacity to meet increasing residential demand while maintaining a structured installation model centered on planning, material compatibility, and site-specific execution.Professional installation practices — including post depth, grading evaluation, and structural alignment — remain critical factors in long-term fencing performance, particularly in climates with seasonal ground movement.By emphasizing installation precision and project planning, All Fenced Up aims to deliver fencing systems designed to withstand environmental conditions and maintain structural integrity over time.The contractor continues to serve homeowners seeking fencing solutions that balance durability, compliance, and exterior property enhancement.For more information about All Fenced Up and its residential fencing services, visit https://www.allfencedup.co/ About All Fenced UpAll Fenced Up is a residential fencing contractor serving homeowners throughout Southeast Michigan. The company specializes in professionally installed fencing solutions designed to enhance property security, functionality, and exterior property appeal.

