Memtech Announces New Ownership and Strategic Rebrand to Memtech Acoustics

Site-specific vibration analysis and diagnostic testing to identify the root cause of noise issues. Memtech Acoustics provides precisely selected solutions like these suspended ceiling clouds, designed to integrate cleanly into the built environment without compromising design or functionality. High-performance industrial acoustic curtains designed for maximum sound attenuation in manufacturing environments. These quilted barriers include clear vision panels to maintain site safety and line-of-sight. Acoustic measurements and sound level testing on industrial equipment. Our engineering-first approach starts with diagnostic assessments to define the root cause of noise issues before prescribing precise solutions. Acoustic measurement and engineering rigor: Our team uses advanced frequency spectrum analysis to precisely identify noise sources before engineering a solution that integrates cleanly into the built environment.

Memtech Acoustics enters 2026 with new leadership, a strategic rebrand, and MBE certification to provide technical, outcome-driven noise control solutions.

Noise is rarely a product problem - it’s a systems problem. We use engineering rigor for solutions that integrate into the built environment, making partners look smart and clients confident.” — Michael Castaño, Owner & Managing Principal of Memtech Acoustics

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memtech, a trusted provider of noise and vibration control solutions, recently announced new ownership and a formal rebrand to Memtech Acoustics , marking a strategic evolution of the firm and a renewed commitment to engineered, outcome-driven acoustic solutions.Under new ownership, Memtech Acoustics enters 2026 with a clear mandate: to elevate how noise and vibration challenges are identified, engineered, and solved across commercial, industrial, institutional, and environmental applications. The rebrand reflects both a refined technical focus and a modernized client experience designed to better serve architects, interior designers, general contractors, property managers, integrators, and other project stakeholders.Engineering Depth, Led with Technical RigorMemtech Acoustics differentiates itself by operating at the intersection of engineering, integration, and execution. Rather than leading with catalog products, the firm begins with site-specific analysis—environmental measurements, diagnostic assessments, and performance criteria—to define the root cause of noise and vibration issues before prescribing solutions.This methodology enables Memtech Acoustics to deliver:• Engineered noise and vibration control systems• Design-assist and consultative acoustics support for project teams• Material procurement and installation coordination for seamless delivery• Compliance-driven solutions aligned with safety, productivity, and regulatory requirementsThe firm works collaboratively with design and construction professionals, serving as a technical extension of their teams and reducing risk throughout planning, design, and execution.Industry Alignment and CertificationAs part of its continued growth and professional alignment, Memtech Acoustics recently received its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The firm is also an active member of key professional and industry organizations, including:• American Institute of Architects (AIA)• Institute of Noise Control Engineering (INCE)• Construction Association of Michigan (CAM)• Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (MHCC)• Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce (SMCC)These affiliations underscore Memtech Acoustics’ commitment to technical excellence, industry collaboration, and responsible growth within the built environment.Built for Today’s Projects and Tomorrow’s StandardsThe rebrand also introduces a new digital presence, www.memtechacoustics.com , designed to clearly communicate Memtech’s capabilities, process, and technical credibility. The new website reflects the firm’s premium positioning and provides a streamlined experience for intermediaries seeking a reliable acoustics partner early in the project lifecycle.With expanding capabilities across industrial facilities, commercial interiors, healthcare, education, mixed-use developments, and environmental noise control, Memtech Acoustics is positioned to support increasingly complex acoustic challenges—without compromising design intent or constructability.About Memtech AcousticsMemtech Acoustics is a noise and vibration control consulting and integration firm providing engineered acoustic applications for commercial, industrial, and environmental applications. Services include acoustic assessments, sound and vibration testing, system design, material procurement, and installation coordination. With a team bringing over 50 years of collective experience, Memtech Acoustics partners with architects, designers, contractors, and owners to deliver solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, performance, and compliance.For more information, visit www.memtechacoustics.com

See how Memtech Acoustics transformed St. Lorenz's 800-seat auditorium. Custom panels eliminated echoes and feedback, ensuring crystal-clear music and speech.

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