Lost Snowmobilers in Chesterfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-271-3361

February 9, 2026

Chesterfield, NH – On February 7, at 6:36 p.m., Conservation Officers received a call from NH State Police Dispatch about two snowmobilers who were lost in Pisgah State Park in the Town of Chesterfield. A Conservation Officer was able to make phone contact with the riders and learned that they were running low on fuel, phone battery, and getting cold. The temperature was around 2°F with wind chills well below zero.

A Conservation Officer reached the riders with the aid of a snowmobile at approximately 7:30 p.m. The riders were identified as Carlos Garcia-Cardona, 37, and Cameron Cattery, 27, both of Clearwater FL. Both riders were cold but otherwise unharmed. The riders followed the Conservation Officer to a trailhead where they were given rides back to their lodging with the assistance of Chesterfield Police Department.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all snowmobile riders to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to be prepared, and always use sound judgement.