Snowmobile Crash in Moultonborough
February 9, 2026
Moultonborough, NH – On February 7, 2026, at 11:33 p.m., Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, Moultonborough Police Department, State Police, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Corridor 15 snowmobile trail in Moultonborough for a reported snowmobile crash with injury.
On arrival, first responders found Zachary Whittemore, 23, of Oxford, MA, with significant injuries because of striking a tree. EMS providers transported Whittemore to an ambulance using a fire department rescue vehicle, and Whittemore was then transported to the Moultonborough Airport where he was then transferred to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock helicopter and flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
On scene investigation revealed that Whittemore failed to negotiate a slight curve in the trail and struck at tree. Whittemore was later arrested and charged with drunken driving.
No further information is available at this time.
