RegGenome launches Policy Intelligence Suite supporting policy authorities with evidence-based benchmarking + assessment

New solution enables faster, consistent cross-border comparisons and automated self-assessments, giving policy teams structured data and AI-enabled tools.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regulatory data technology company RegGenome today announced the launch of its Policy Intelligence Suite for regulators, standard-setters, and policy authorities, supporting benchmarking against international standards and peer jurisdictions, evidence-based policy decisions, and faster response to regulatory change.The pressure on policy teamsPolicy teams are being asked to do more with less. Pressure to simplify regulations, lower compliance burdens, and align domestic frameworks to global standards is growing, while analytical and supervisory resources are not.In practice, benchmarking, assessments and thematic reviews remain heavily manual. They are time-intensive, costly, and difficult to keep consistent across jurisdictions.RegGenome’s Policy Intelligence Suite supports consistent, dynamic, transparent comparisons and automated self-assessments- reducing months of manual analysis to minutes – with evidence-based outputs produced for testing, review, and sign-off.What it enablesThe Policy Intelligence Suite supports three core authority workflows:Policy analysis: enabling cross-border regulatory comparison to benchmark frameworks, identify gaps or divergences, and support international regulatory alignment.Policy assessments: providing evidence-based automated self-assessments of regulatory alignment against international standards such as FATF and NIST.Policy development: converting regulatory content into structured, comparable data linked back to source provisions, enabling structured comparison, querying, and identification of best-practice standards for policy drafting.“Human-only processes are being stressed as the regulatory landscape increases in complexity. AI-enabled regulatory intelligence solutions have become essential tools for regulatory authorities as they address the challenge of reducing regulatory burden without increasing risk in the system.” - Prof. Bob Wardrop, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, RegGenomeRegGenome at GFTN Forum JapanRegGenome will showcase the Policy Intelligence Suite at the GFTN Forum in Japan (24–27 February 2026, Tokyo).The solution will be featured in a GFTN Insights roundtable on Thursday, 26 February at 4:00pm - 5:30pm, moderated by Michael J. Hsu, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).Titled “Simplifying Compliance: Cleaning Up Policy Sludge with Trained AI Tools”, the session will focus on “policy sludge", the build-up of overlapping, inconsistent, outdated, and fragmented rules. Policy sludge adds unnecessary compliance burden, obscures real risks, and drains scarce capacity from both regulators and regulated institutions.It will examine how AI-enabled policy analysis and structured regulatory data can support more consistent, transparent, evidence-based reviews of legal and regulatory frameworks. This helps stakeholders identify where policy sludge sits across mandates, navigate complexity, and accelerate targeted reforms that reduce burden while strengthening integrity, inclusion, and resilience.The discussions will also draw on ADB and RegGenome’s work mapping AML/CFT and cybersecurity requirements across Pacific jurisdictions, where RegGenome’s solution is being used to benchmark domestic frameworks against global standards and key trading partners.“The build-up of ‘policy sludge’ hurts everybody. The public gets lost in the complexity. Regulated institutions over-index to checklists. And the efficacy of policymaking gets diluted. AI capabilities now put policy sludge clean up within reach. This is something that all regulators should be exploring.” - Michael Hsu, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)Availability at GFTN Forum JapanAttendees can visit RegGenome in the exhibition area to request a demonstration of the Policy Intelligence Suite and discuss applications aligned with their policy and supervisory priorities.To schedule a demonstration in advance, or to schedule time during the Forum, please contact the team below.For more information on the Policy Intelligence Suite, including demonstrations and trial access, visit: The RegGenome Policy Intelligence Suite About RegGenomeRegGenome is a regulatory data technology company, born out of research at the University of Cambridge. Our core competence is machine-based regulatory document analysis. We convert regulatory content into structured, comparable data linked back to source provisions, using open information structures developed with regulators and standard setters. We provide a consistent, transparent, evidence-based, AI-enabled regulatory policy analysis solution, used by close to 100 regulatory authorities worldwide.EnquiriesMary MacauleyHead of Marketing & CommunicationsRegGenomemarketing@reg-genome.com

