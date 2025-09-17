RegGenome selected by Asian Development Bank for AML/CFT & cybersecurity framework analysis in Pacific Island countries

The partnership will help Pacific regulators benchmark frameworks, reduce due diligence costs, and improve access to global financial services.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegGenome , a regulatory data technology company, has been selected by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support its technical assistance programme that strengthens anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT), countering proliferation financing (CPF), and cybersecurity compliance across Pacific developing member countries (DMCs).The project responds to the reduction in correspondent banking relationships in the Pacific, which has restricted access to international financial services and complements other development partners efforts to address CBR challenges. Limited regulatory information and higher compliance costs have further challenged financial institutions in the region. ADB is providing support to help Pacific Island Country regulators benchmark domestic frameworks against international standards, their peers, and key trading partner economies. The support intends to reduce the cost and time of due diligence and improve access to financial services.Under the partnership, RegGenome will deploy its AI-powered regulatory framework analysis and assessment platform to deliver comparative analysis of AML/CFT, CPF, and cybersecurity requirements across 14 Pacific Island Countries and key partner jurisdictions, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and the European Union.Commenting on the engagement, Bob Wardrop, Executive Chair of RegGenome, said: “This project with ADB comes at a critical time for Pacific Island countries facing restricted access to international financial services. By providing regulators with structured data and AI-enabled tools, RegGenome is helping strengthen compliance frameworks and financial resilience while demonstrating the practical impact of computational regulation in supporting supervisors and policymakers.”Regulators, peer reviewers, financial institutions, and development partners are expected to benefit significantly from ADB's support. Regulators will gain a clearer understanding of the priorities needed to implement international standards. Peer reviewers will have improved insights into the frameworks implemented in the jurisdictions analysed through the platform. Financial institutions will be able to readily compare requirements across different jurisdictions, and development partner support can become more targeted and effective.The project will also provide Pacific regulators with continuous regulatory analysis, quarterly gap-assessment reports, and training programmes to build local capacity for compliance and supervision.About RegGenomeRegGenome is a regulatory data technology company and a leader in computational regulation. Founded at the University of Cambridge, RegGenome helps make complex regulations easier to use and understand. By turning legal and regulatory documents into clear, organised information, RegGenome enables regulators and public authorities to compare rules across countries, assess gaps against international standards, and support more efficient policy development and supervision.About Asian Development BankADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members - 49 from the region.Media Contact:Mary MacauleyCommunications ManagerRegGenomemmacauley@reg-genome.com

