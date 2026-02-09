Austin EdTech Company Launches School Improvement Operating System to Replace Consultant Dependency

The six-step framework guides administrators through challenge identification, practice selection, team activation, and evidence generation. Lead Spark Team structures existing PLC time with research-based frameworks and visible implementation evidence. Olivia Odileke's forthcoming book explores how administrators can facilitate research-based improvement without being content experts.

Lead Spark Team transfers structured collaboration capacity to administrators, making implementation fidelity visible by Week 3.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kampus Insights CC today announced the launch of Lead Spark Team, a School Improvement Operating System designed to help districts structure professional learning community cycles, measure implementation fidelity, and eliminate costly consultant dependency by building permanent internal capacity.

The platform addresses a persistent challenge in K-12 education: professional learning communities meet regularly, but most lack structured frameworks and cannot demonstrate whether professional development translates into changed teaching practice. The U.S. K-12 public sector market for consultants and external professional development totals approximately $18 billion annually, yet implementation evidence remains invisible until test scores arrive months later too late for mid-course correction.

"Districts tell us they're spending $15,000 to $25,000 per consultant annually, and when those contracts end, the capacity leaves with them," said Olivia Odileke, Founder and CEO of Kampus Insights CC. "We built a system where administrators facilitate structured collaboration cycles themselves, implementation evidence appears by Week 3, and the capacity stays in the district permanently."

Lead Spark Team provides a six-step collaborative framework enabling administrators to identify instructional challenges, connect to research-based practices, design 40-minute professional learning sessions, and track implementation fidelity through 10-12 minute classroom observations. The platform auto-generates Evidence Reports showing which teacher teams are implementing practices and how consistently data districts have never had access to in real time.

The system also measures Teacher Confidence gains through anonymous surveys, tracking the activation of Collective Teacher Efficacy, which research identifies as the highest-impact factor in student achievement with a 1.39 effect size.

"The question boards ask is simple: Did the professional development work?" Odileke said. "For the first time, districts can answer with implementation fidelity data, not just test scores six months later. That changes everything."

Unlike traditional consulting models, Lead Spark Team is designed for administrator ownership. Schools complete a 90-minute virtual onboarding session followed by two rehearsal cycles, after which administrators run improvement cycles independently. The platform includes context-aware help systems, video tutorials, and AI-powered tools that generate customized teaching examples all designed to reduce dependency on external support.

The platform streamlines cycle design through auto-generated Mini-PD scripts, pre-built observation tools, and evidence report templates reducing the administrative burden of designing each cycle from scratch while making implementation fidelity visible by Week 3.

The platform's framework is detailed in Odileke's forthcoming book, The Question-Driven Principal: Leading Instructional Improvement Without Being the Content Expert, which explores how administrators can facilitate research-based collaboration without needing to be content experts themselves. The book, currently in soft launch for advance reviews, provides the philosophical foundation that Lead Spark Team operationalizes through technology. "The book teaches the 'why' and the 'how,'" Odileke said. "The platform gives administrators the system to execute it at scale."

The platform offers flexible two-to-six week cycle durations, allowing schools to adapt the system to their calendars, practice complexity, and team readiness. Districts can access portfolio-level dashboards showing implementation trends across multiple schools without micromanaging individual teachers.

"We're not anti-consultant," Odileke noted. "We're pro-capacity. Districts deserve infrastructure that compounds their internal expertise, not systems that require perpetual external dependency."

Kampus Insights CC is offering three-month pilot programs for districts interested in testing the system with three to five schools before scaling. Pilot pricing is $3,000 per school, with discounted transition pricing for Year 1 annual licenses.

District leaders can schedule a strategic briefing at app.leadsparkteam.com or contact Kampus Insights CC directly to discuss pilot opportunities. Advance review copies of The Question-Driven Principal are available upon request for education journalists and school leaders.

